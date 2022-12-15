 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

High School Girls' Basketball: IGHSAU Rankings

Prep girls

IGHSAU rankings

Class 1A: 1. Algona Garrigan, 2. Newell-Fonda, 3. North Linn, 4. Remsen St. Mary’s, 5. Westwood, 6. Woodbine, 7. Stanton, 8. Martensdale St. Mary’s, 9. Central Elkader, 10. Council Bluffs St. Albert, 11. West Fork, 12. Burlington Notre Dame, 13. Winfield-Mount Union, 14. North Mahaska, 15. Riceville.

Class 2A: 1. Dike-New Hartford, 2. Central Lyon, 3. Sibley-Ocheyedan, 4. Treynor, 5. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 6. Cascade, 7. Iowa City Regina, 8. Pocahontas Area, 9. Underwood, 10. West Monona, 11. Aplington-Parkersburg, 12. Panorama, 13. West Burlington, 14. Mediapolis, 15. South Hamilton.

Class 3A: 1. Estherville-Lincoln Central, 2. West Marshall, 3. Benton Community, 4. Unity Christian, 5. Osage, 6. Solon, 7. Center Point-Urbana, 8. Cherokee, 9. Vinton-Shellsburg, 10. Mount Vernon, 11. Dubuque Wahlert, 12. Des Moines Christian, 13. West Liberty, 14. Roland-Story, 15. West Lyon.

Class 4A: 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 2. Dallas Center-Grimes, 3. North Polk, 4. Ballard, 5. Sioux City Heelan, 6. Decorah, 7. Clear Creek-Amana, 8. Carlisle, 9. Indianola, 10. Lewis Central, 11. Winterset, 12. Central DeWitt, 13. Waverly-Shell Rock, 14. Gilbert, 15. Marion.

Class 5A: 1. Waterloo West, 2. Johnston, 3. Pleasant Valley, 4. Southeast Polk, 5. West Des Moines Valley, 6. Iowa City West, 7. Ankeny, 8. Ankeny Centennial, 9. Waukee Northwest, 10. Davenport North, 11. West Des Moines Dowling, 12. Waukee, 13. Iowa City Liberty, 14. Des Moines North, 15. Sioux City East.

IGHSAU logo
