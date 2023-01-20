High School Girls' Basketball: IGHSAU rankings

Prep
IGHSAU rankings
Class 1A: 1. Algona Garrigan, 2. Newell-Fonda, 3. North Linn, 4. Remsen St. Mary's, 5. Westwood, 6. Woodbine, 7. Council Bluffs St. Albert, 8. Central Elkader, 9. West Fork, 10. Winfield Mount-Union, 11. Burlington Notre Dame, 12. North Mahaska, 13. Riceville, 14. Stanton, 15. Martensdale-St. Marys.
Class 2A: 1. Dike-New Hartford, 2. Central Lyon, 3. Sibley-Ocheyedan, 4. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 5. Cascade, 6. Iowa City Regina, 7. Underwood, 8. Treynor, 9. Panorama, 10. North Union, 11. Pocahontas, 12. South Hamilton, 13. Aplington-Parkersburg, 14. South Central Calhoun, 15. Hinton.
Class 3A: 1. Estherville-Lincoln Central, 2. Unity Christian, 3. Solon, 4. Benton Community, 5. West Marshall, 6. Des Moines Christian, 7. Osage, 8. Grinnell, 9. Dubuque Wahlert, 10. Center Point-Urbana, 11. Sioux Center, 12. Cherokee, 13. Vinton-Shellsburg, 14. Mount Vernon, 15. Harlan.
People are also reading…
Class 4A: 1. Dallas Center-Grimes, 2. North Polk, 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 4. Sioux City Heelan, 5. Ballard, 6. Decorah, 7. Clear Creek-Amana, 8. Carlisle, 9. Waverly-Shell Rock, 10. Pella, 11. Indianola, 12. Central DeWitt, 13. Council Bluffs Lewis Central, 14. Spencer, 15. Marion.
Class 5A: 1. Johnston, 2. Pleasant Valley, 3. Waterloo West, 4. West Des Moines Dowling, 5. Davenport North, 6. Ankeny Centennial, 7. West Des Moines Valley, 8. Southeast Polk, 9. Cedar Falls, 10. Iowa City West, 11. Sioux City, 12. Iowa City Liberty, 13. Linn-Mar, 14. Waukee, 15. Ankeny.