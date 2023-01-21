High School Boys' Basketball: Second half surge falls short for Mason City at Waterloo East

WATERLOO — Mason City fell to Waterloo East, 62-57, despite a second half surge nearly putting the Riverhawks over the top, Friday.

Although the Riverhawks did not manage to escape Waterloo with the win, head coach Nick Trask said he was pleased with the energy and effort he saw out of his team.

“That was something that we might have lacked in previous games,” Trask said. “That was our main focus. No matter what the score is, it does not matter…We were just going to bring as much energy as we could and lift each other up. I really felt like we did that.”

The Riverhawks high energy level became evident in the second half of Friday’s contest.

Trailing 34-27 at halftime, the Riverhawks switched to a zone defense and outscored the Trojans 13-8 in the first seven minutes of the third quarter.

With just over a minute to go in the quarter, senior guard Davion Maxwell pump faked his defender and gave a jab step towards the lane before stepping back and drilling a go-ahead three-pointer.

East regained the lead, 44-43, before the start of the fourth quarter, but Mason City jumped back in front early in the final frame with a 9-2 run in the first two minutes.

Maxwell added three points in the fourth quarter before fouling out at 20 points with four minutes to go in regulation.

“He was a leader on the court for us,” Trask said. “Just a tough nose kid…When he brings his energy on defense and leads our team on offense, we look like a really good team. He is definitely that on court leader for us.”

After East managed to take back the lead in the final minute of the game, Mason City senior Kale Hobart went to the line down 59-56 with 10.4 seconds left.

Hobart connected on the first of his two attempts at the line which prompted Trask to call a timeout and set up an intentional miss to get a chance at a game-tying shot.

“We were looking at having 10 seconds left, them being up, we figured this was our shot,” Trask said. “Getting in a free throw battle probably was not going to happen. So, we made the risky call. Kale—what a perfect missed shot for us.”

The senior guard executed the shot perfectly as the ball went off a Trojan and out of bounds giving the Riverhawks an inbounds opportunity with eight seconds on the clock.

Mason City’s inbounds play did not connect and resulted in a turnover which East turned into three free throws to send the Riverhawks home with a loss.

“The play that we had is a really good play for us,” Trask said. “It has about a 60% success rate on layups for us all season. We are really good on our baseline out of bounds plays. It was just one of those that the timing was not right with the pass and the seal…East guarded it pretty well. We just did not end up with the look we wanted.”

In spite of falling to 5-7 on the season, Trask said the Riverhawks can walk away from the loss with more confidence than before.

“We have really been lacking in confidence the last couple of days,” Trask said. “We have been injured, we have been sick and we have been on the road…So, being able to come in here with a really fabulous Waterloo East team on their home court and be able to play the way that we did—that is what all the guys are talking right now. They are not hanging their heads.”