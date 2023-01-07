High School Boys' Basketball Roundup: Clear Lake runs its record to 6-0

The Clear Lake boys continued their dominant run with 70-50 win over Iowa Falls-Alden in Iowa Falls.

The Lions improved to 6-0 overall and remained tied on top of the North Central Conference standings with Webster City at 3-0.

Friday, Clear Lake started strong leading 21-10 after the first quarter and led by eight at half, 33-25. But in the third quarter, the Lions found a different gear outscoring the Cadets, 26-7, to take control.

Sophomore Thomas Meyer led the way with 25 points and 16 rebounds. Meyer made 11 of 16 shots.

Travaughn Luyobya added 18 points and eight assists, while Titan Schmitt had 13 points.

Osage 56, Northwood-Kensett 43: Quinn Street connected on four 3-pointers and had 18 points to pace the Green Devils.

Drew Tusler added nine points, and Madden Uhlenhopp had eight.

The Vikings were led by Colby Eskildsen’s 18 points.

Lake Mills 58, Forest City 38: The Bulldogs got 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists from Lance Helming as they improved to 8-0 overall and 6-0 in the Top of Iowa Conference.

Aiden Stensrud added 15 points and 16 rebounds, while Eli Menke had 11 points. Logan Bacon had eight rebounds and seven assists.

Carson Strukel led Forest city with 11 points, while Connor Sopko chipped in eight.

Lake Mills led by five at half, 27-22, but outscored the Indians, 31-16, over the final two quarters.

“We stepped up our play in the second half on both ends of the court,” Bulldog head coach Kyle Menke said. “Overall, it was a good, solid win for our team.”

Newman Catholic 63, Saint Ansgar 30: The Knights led 23-5 after one quarter and 44-9 at half as Newman improved to 9-0 overall, 7-0 in the Top of Iowa East.

The Saints (3-5) were led by Carsen Sparrow’s nine points.

West Hancock 71, Algona Garrigan 59: Rylan Barnes had 19 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and three steals as the Eagles evened their record at 4-4 with the victory.

Mitchell Smith added 17 points, nine rebounds and three steals, while Rhett Eisenman had 12 points for West Hancock.

West Fork 54, Nashua-Plainfield 47: The Warhawks bounced back from their first loss of the season to top the Huskies with a solid fourth quarter where they outscored N-P, 17-9, to rally for the win.

Charles City 67, Waukon 41: Kam Mestas scored 20 points to pace the Comets.

Charles City (6-2) jumped out to a 16-2 lead after one quarter and cruised the rest of the way. Keenan Wiley added 10 points, while Brennan Schmidt, Kayden Kasemeier and Jeb Wandro all had eight.

North Union 51, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 49 OT: The Cardinals dropped their second game of the season as the Warriors edged them, 6-4, in overtime.

Drew Britson and Braden Boehnke each scored 16 for G-H-V (7-2). Britson had seven rebounds, while Boehnke had five rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Mason Graham chipped in eight points.

North Butler 59, Rockford 42: Marshawn Taylor had 23 points and Nick Groven 12, but the Warriors came up short against the Bearcats.