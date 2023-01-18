High School Boys' Basketball: No. 9 Des Moines Hoover shuts down Mason City

DES MOINES – Ninth-ranked Des Moines Hoover (3A) held Mason City to just 30 percent shooting from the field as the Huskies topped the Riverhawks, 66-39, Tuesday in Iowa Alliance Conference boys’ basketball action.

Mason City made just 13 of 43 attempts from the field, including just 7 of 27 from inside the 3-point line. Additionally, the Riverhawks were only 7 of 14 from the free throw line.

“Shooting percentage continued to plague us tonight,” Riverhawk head coach Nick Trask said. “We have been spending much of our practices in shooting drills and pressure situations for free throws so hopefully that will turn around for us soon.”

Davion Maxwell led Mason City with 14 points. Kale Hobart had eight, while Jess Cornick finished with seven.

Mason City is at Waterloo East Friday.