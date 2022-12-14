High School Boys' Basketball: Mason City survives scoreless quarter, tops DM North

DES MOINES – It looked bleak after one quarter.

The Mason City Riverhawks boys’ basketball team was blanked in the opening eight minutes of their game with Des Moines North Tuesday.

But instead of folding, the Riverhawks fought back and scored a 48-43 Iowa Alliance win over the Polar Bears.

“We were getting great looks but couldn't finish,” Mason City head coach Nick Trask said. “I'm proud we didn't just fold but instead rally back after the half for a great win!”

The Riverhawks trailed 8-0 after one, and 21-11 at halftime before a 19-9 explosion in the third tied the game heading into the final eight minutes.

Jess Cornick had 16 points and Davion Maxwell 13 to lead Mason City. Ethen Roberts pulled down six rebounds, while Kale Hobart had four assists and Cornick had three steals.