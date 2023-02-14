BRITT – Rylan Barnes had 21 points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists as West Hancock opened post-season play with a 71-42 win over Central Springs Monday in Class 1A-2 substate play.

Evan Hinders (12) and Mitchell Smith (11) also reached double figures for the Eagles (12-9).

West Hancock will host South Hamilton of Jewell Thursday in a substate quarterfinal.

Newman Catholic 79, North Iowa 54: Doug Taylor had 30 points on 12 of 23 shooting as the Knights advanced to a 1A substate quarterfinal.

Taylor also had 13 rebounds as the Knights improved to 18-4.

Max Burt had 19 points. 13 assists and six blocked shots, and Trev Hickey 13 for Newman, while Noah Hamilton also had 13 rebounds.

The Knights will host Algona Garrigan Thursday.

North Butler 49, Saint Ansgar 35: Corbin Lewis had 15 points and 13 rebounds to pace the Bearcats to victory.

Owen Almelien and Hunter Rademaker also reached double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Hunter Hillman and Carsen Sparrow each had eight for the Saints. Hillman also pulled down 11 rebounds.

West Fork 58, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 45: The Warhawks (17-4) jumped on the Gaels early and rolled to a 1A-2 opening win.

West Fork out-scored FDSE, 23-6, in the first quarter, and lead by 18 at half, 36-18.

Trevor Guritz led the Warhawks with 14 points. Josiah Chiabambo added nine while Cayde Eberling, Gavin Gronk and Sage Suntken each had eight.

Suntken added seven boards and seven rebounds.

West Fork will host North Union Thursday in the quarterfinals.

North Union 83, Northwood-Kensett 46: The Vikings saw their season come to an end as the Warriors scored 49 first half points to pull away early.

Colby Eskildsen had 14 and Carter Anderson 13 to lead N-K.

Sumner-Fredericksburg 73, Forest City 65: Tommy Miller had 14 and Carson Hall 14, but the Indians saw their season come to an end in a 2A-4 substate loss.

Triston Bradnsoy added 10 for Forest City (7-15) and Ty Dillavou had 10 rebounds.