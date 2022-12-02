High School Basketball: Waterloo East pulls away from Mason City boys

MASON CITY – It was close and then it wasn’t close.

A long second half dry spell allowed Waterloo East to pull away from Mason City Friday in a 69-61 Iowa Alliance Conference boys’ basketball win for the Trojans over the Riverhawks.

Mason City went 5 minutes and 2 seconds without a basket in the third quarter allowing East to turn a three-point halftime lead into a 11-point margin in the third quarter. That lead ballooned to as much as 17 in the fourth before and a late rally wasn’t enough for the Riverhawks.

Mason City head coach Nick Trask said the Riverhawks lost a little juice at the half.

“Our whole game plan was bringing energy and keeping it up,” Trask said. “Then we had that little lull there…what happened there is we made a couple little mistakes that compiled on us and Waterloo East did an amazing job of capitalizing.

“It was kind poor timing where they stepped up their game and maybe we got a little tired and I probably should’ve subbed a little more and got a few of our sparks off the bench earlier.”

An entertaining, back-and-forth, saw the teams trade punches for much of the first 16 minutes of play.

East appeared to be starting to pull away when it jumped out to a 24-17 second quarter lead, before Mason City answered with a 7-0 with a pair of Kale Hobart free throws tying it at 24-all.

Then a shooting contest opened up as the Trojans made three straight 3-pointers only to see the Riverhawks answer them swish for swish, including back-to-back Hobart treys before East settled for a 35-32 halftime lead.

Hobart led all scorers with 27 points. Davion Maxwell chipped in 14 for the Riverhawks.

“I think maybe just a little bit of an energy switch,” Hobart said of second half lull by Mason City. “I think we played great in the first half, the third quarter…our energy just wasn’t there. Really multiple things got us.”

East was paced by Kewone Jones (21) and Jameel Montgomery (18).

Mason City fought back to as close as six with under a minute to go but there was not enough time for a further comeback.

“That is a really good team…have a lot of great pieces. They are going to make a lot of waves,” Trask said.