High School Basketball: Tuesday's Area Scoreboard

Prep girls
AREA
West Fork 53, North Butler 17
Osage 67, Rockford 19
Iowa Falls-Alden 44, Roland-Story 37
Humboldt 53, Fort Dodge 46
Rescheduled games
Forest City at Algona Garrigan, PPD to 1-19
North Iowa at Lake Mills, PPD to 1-12
Northwood-Kensett at St. Ansgar, PPD to 1-16
West Hancock at Belmond-Klemme PPD to 1-7
Prep boys
AREA
West Fork 60, North Butler 54
Osage 87, Rockford 51
Rescheduled games
West Hancock at Belmond-Klemme, PPD to 1-5
Forest City at Algona Garrigan, PPD 1-19
North Iowa at Lake Mills, PPD to 1-7
Northwood-Kensett at St. Ansgar PPD to 1-16