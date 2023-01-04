 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

High School Basketball: Tuesday's Area Scoreboard

basketball file art

Prep girls

AREA

West Fork 53, North Butler 17

Osage 67, Rockford 19

Iowa Falls-Alden 44, Roland-Story 37

Humboldt 53, Fort Dodge 46

Rescheduled games

Forest City at Algona Garrigan, PPD to 1-19

North Iowa at Lake Mills, PPD to 1-12

Northwood-Kensett at St. Ansgar, PPD to 1-16

West Hancock at Belmond-Klemme PPD to 1-7

Prep boys

AREA

West Fork 60, North Butler 54

Osage 87, Rockford 51

Rescheduled games

West Hancock at Belmond-Klemme, PPD to 1-5

Forest City at Algona Garrigan, PPD 1-19

North Iowa at Lake Mills, PPD to 1-7

Northwood-Kensett at St. Ansgar PPD to 1-16

