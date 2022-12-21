 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

High School Basketball: Tuesday's Area Scoreboard

Prep Girls

METRO

Spencer 81, Mason City 61

Clear Lake 48, Algona 36

AREA

New Hampton 67, Charles City 21

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 69, Eagle Grove 30

North Union 66, Lake Mills 26

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 51, Webster City 49

Saint Ansgar 52, Rockford 3

West Fork 60, Osage 35

Riceville 48, Waterloo Christian 33

Prep boys

METRO

Mason City 57, Spencer 52

Newman Catholic 57, West Hancock 42

Clear Lake 77, Algona 48

AREA

Lake Mills 60, North Union 42

Forest City 60, Belmond-Klemme 22

Northwood-Kensett 68, Central Springs 60

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 71, Eagle Grove 57

West Fork 70, Osage 53

Waterloo Christian 95, Riceville 63

Saint Ansgar 69, Rockford 55

