High School Basketball: Tuesday's Area Scoreboard

Prep Girls
METRO
Spencer 81, Mason City 61
Clear Lake 48, Algona 36
AREA
New Hampton 67, Charles City 21
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 69, Eagle Grove 30
North Union 66, Lake Mills 26
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 51, Webster City 49
Saint Ansgar 52, Rockford 3
West Fork 60, Osage 35
Riceville 48, Waterloo Christian 33
Prep boys
METRO
Mason City 57, Spencer 52
Newman Catholic 57, West Hancock 42
Clear Lake 77, Algona 48
AREA
Lake Mills 60, North Union 42
Forest City 60, Belmond-Klemme 22
Northwood-Kensett 68, Central Springs 60
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 71, Eagle Grove 57
West Fork 70, Osage 53
Waterloo Christian 95, Riceville 63
Saint Ansgar 69, Rockford 55