High School Basketball: Tuesday's Area Results

Prep girls
METRO
Decorah 60, Mason City 50
Newman Catholic 60, Nashua-Plainfield 53
Clear Lake 57, New Hampton 42
AREA
Belmond-Klemme 63, Eagle Grove 35
Southeast Valley 57, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 30
West Hancock 46, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34
Algona Garrigan 73, Lake Mills 39
Central Springs 66, North Butler 34
Osage 41, Saint Ansgar 38
North Iowa 59, Rockford 24
North Union 52, Forest City 46
West Fork 62, Northwood-Kensett 30
Riceville 63, Janesville 19
Prep boys
METRO
Newman Catholic 74, Nashua-Plainfield 58
Clear Lake 81, New Hampton 56
AREA
Eagle Grove 51, Belmond-Klemme 33
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50, West Hancock 49
Lake Mills 66, Algona Garrigan 61
West Fork 73, Northwood-Kensett 66
North Butler 51, Central Springs 35
North Iowa 71, Rockford 48
Charles City 58, Iowa Falls-Alden 50
North Union 62, Forest City 55
Osage 53, Saint Ansgar 48 OT
Janesville 56, Riceville 53