HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

High School Basketball: Tuesday's Area Results

Prep girls

METRO

Decorah 60, Mason City 50

Newman Catholic 60, Nashua-Plainfield 53

Clear Lake 57, New Hampton 42

AREA

Belmond-Klemme 63, Eagle Grove 35

Southeast Valley 57, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 30

West Hancock 46, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34

Algona Garrigan 73, Lake Mills 39

Central Springs 66, North Butler 34

Osage 41, Saint Ansgar 38

North Iowa 59, Rockford 24

North Union 52, Forest City 46

West Fork 62, Northwood-Kensett 30

Riceville 63, Janesville 19

Prep boys

METRO

Newman Catholic 74, Nashua-Plainfield 58

Clear Lake 81, New Hampton 56

AREA

Eagle Grove 51, Belmond-Klemme 33

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50, West Hancock 49

Lake Mills 66, Algona Garrigan 61

West Fork 73, Northwood-Kensett 66

North Butler 51, Central Springs 35

North Iowa 71, Rockford 48

Charles City 58, Iowa Falls-Alden 50

North Union 62, Forest City 55

Osage 53, Saint Ansgar 48 OT

Janesville 56, Riceville 53

