High School Basketball Roundup: Clear Lake falls from unbeaten ranks

The Mason City varsity boys' basketball team controlled the first half of its matchup with Charles City Monday evening. While the Riverhawks did not amass a large lead, they managed to stay ahead for much of the game’s first 16 minutes.

But a 30-26 halftime deficit didn’t faze Charles City. The Comets outscored the Riverhawks by 17 points in the second half to pick up a 64-51 win at home.

“We really stressed, on the offensive end, that we have to move the basketball,” Charles City head coach Ben Klapperich said postgame. “When we move the basketball, we just get open looks. It’s as simple as that.

“We deviated a little bit from our game plan in the first half. But I thought the kids did a nice job getting back to that game plan and really executing on both ends of the floor in the second half.”

The Comets started the third quarter with an 8-1 scoring run that lasted nearly five minutes. Charles City outpaced Mason City by 11 points in the period, holding the Riverhawks to seven points.

“I’m super proud of my guys’ effort,” Mason City head coach Nick Trask said. “I just think they gave me every single thing they had. The energy was superb … That’s just kind of what happened. Third quarter, they shot better than we did. They were working hard as well, making it a really fun, competitive game.”

Big Picture

Charles City snapped Mason City’s four-game winning streak Monday. The Riverhawks hadn’t lost since Dec. 10.

Mason City is now in fourth place in the five-team Iowa Alliance Conference North Division standings with 5-3 overall and 1-2 conference records.

Charles City is 7-3 overall and 2-1 in league play. The Comets only trail the Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks in the Northeast Iowa Conference standings. Waverly-Shell Rock is 6-3 overall and boasts a 5-0 record against NEIC opponents.

“We’re just focusing on one game at a time right now, controlling what we can control,” Klapperich said. “… As far as where it goes, I really can’t say definitively where this team is at. But we’re focusing on one game at a time right now.”

Kam’s jams

Charles City capped its win over Mason City in style — racking up two dunks in the last two minutes of the contest.

Junior Kam Mestas, who scored 19 points against the Riverhawks, was the Comets’ first dunker, slamming one home with one minute and 46 seconds remaining in the game.

Then, senior Chase Low punctuated Charles City’s winning effort with another dunk, punching the ball through the rim with 20 second left on the clock.

“We usually get one or two dunks a game,” Mestas said. “We usually get one or two dunks a game — our whole team. So, it’s exciting though. We always get them at the end when we need them.”

Up next

Charles City will travel to Decorah to take on the Vikings at 8 p.m. Friday. Mason City will head to Lincoln High School in Des Moines Tuesday for a matchup with the Railsplitters at 7:45 p.m.