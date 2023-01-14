High School Basketball Roundup: Clear Lake falls from unbeaten ranks

In a tight game throughout, Humboldt knocked third-ranked Clear Lake from the unbeaten ranks with an 85-80 boys’ basketball win over the Lions in North Central Conference action Friday.
The Wildcats (7-2) led by four at halftime, 46-42, and it was just a one-point Humboldt lead after three quarters, 60-59.
Both teams shot above 50 percent for the game as Clear Lake hit 33 of 64 shots (51.6%) and Humboldt nailed 33 of 59 shots (55.9%). The Lions nailed 11 3-pointers, and the Wildcats made 13 of 27 3-point attempts.
Travaughn Luyobya led all scorers with 28 points. Titan Schmitt had 15 points, while Cael Stephany and Thomas Meyer each had nine for Clear Lake. Meyer also pulled down nine rebounds, wjhile Luyobya had six assists.
Joshua Thurm and Evan Hatcher each had 19 for Humboldt, who had five players score in double figures.
Clear Lake returns to action Tuesday at undefeated Webster City (9-0).
Lake Mills 73, Belmond-Klemme 31: The Bulldogs continued to roll as three players scored in double figures to help them improve to 11-0.
Aiden Stensrud had 16 points and 13 rebounds to pace Lake Mills.
“We moved the ball well and played very unselfishly,” Bulldog head coach Kyle Menke said. “Everyone on the roster contributed to the win.”
Lance Helming added 17 and Eli Menke 12 points, while Logan Bacon and Alex Mannes had six and five assists respectively.
In all, nine different Lake Mills players scored.
Ty Franklin led the Broncos with 15.
Charles City 78, Decorah 69: Kam Mestas had 23 points and Keenan Wiley 21 as the Comets posted a Northeast Iowa win to improve to 7-3 overall.
Brennan Schmidt added 15 points for Charles City, while Chase Low chipped in eight.
Nashua-Plainfield 63, Northwood-Kensett 51: The Vikings could not overcome a slow start as they saw their two-game win streak come to an end.
The Huskies outscored N-K, 14-1, in the first quarter, and the Vikings were playing catch up the rest of the night.
Lamonte Sims had 14 points to lead N-K, while Colby Eskildsen had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Kooper Julseth had 11 points.
West Fork 68, Rockford 57: Cayde Eberling poured in 25 points to lead three Warhawk players in double figures.
Edison Maske added 14 points, and Sage Suntken had 10. Eberling also had seven rebounds and four steals.
The Warriors were led by Marshawn Taylor who had 22 points, and Adam Wyborny had 16 points.
Osage 83, Central Springs 63: Freshman Quinn Street dropped home 30 points, including five 3-pointers as the Green Devils picked up victory No. 10.
Madden Uhlenhopp added 14 points, and Drew Tusler had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Four different Osage players had four assists – Street, Uhlenhopp, Max Knudsen and Tusler.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 56, Forest City 40: Layne Gayken scored 17 points to help the Cardinals improve to 9-3.
Drew Britson added 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists, while Aiden Hawe had nine points and three blocked shots.
Girls’ basketball
Clear Lake 47, Humboldt 31: Balanced scoring lead the Lions to victory and their 10th win of the season.
Reserve Madi Ott scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds off the bench as Clear Lake improved to 10-2.
Ayla Johnson added nine points and eight rebounds, while Jordan Mayland had six points, six assists and two steals.
West Fork 74, Rockford 15: Ellie Weaver and Emma Martinek each scored 17 points as the Warhawks improved to 12-0 overall and 8-0 in the Top of Iowa East.
Danika deBuhr led the Warriors with five points.
Northwood-Kensett 38, Nashua-Plainfield 19: Chloe Costello led the Vikings with 10 points as they picked up their third consecutive win to improve to 7-5.
Madalynn Hanson added eight points, while Ella Leonard and Morgan Wallin each had six.
Osage 41, Central Springs 20: The Green Devils steadily pulled away to earn their five consecutive win and improve to 11-1.
For Central Springs, Paige Prazak scored nine points, while Abby Pate had eight rebounds.
Forest City 56, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 35: The Indians jumped out to a 24-9 lead after the first quarter and then blanked the Cardinals in the second quarter to lead 39-9 at halftime.
The victory was Forest City’s sixth in seven games as it improved to 7-4 overall.
Gretta Gouge had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Cardinals. Ally Derr added eight points.