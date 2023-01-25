High School Basketball: Riverhawk girls fly past Des Moines East

MASON CITY – Reggi Spotts scored 26 first-half points as Mason City remained perfect in the new year with a 78-15 win over Des Moines East Tuesday at home.

Spotts added four rebounds and five steals as the Riverhawks exploded for 59 first-half points en route to winning their sixth straight to improve to 8-5 overall and 6-0 in 2023.

“We did a really good job of attacking their zone defense and that led to a lot of easy baskets,” Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. “We were excited to honor our seniors, Rachel Shipman and Olivia Schissel and thank them for their outstanding contributions to our team.”

Kelsey McDonough added 11 points and three steals, while Isabelle Harty had nine points and four rebounds.

The Riverhawks host Marshalltown Friday.