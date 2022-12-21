High School Basketball: Riverhawk boys top Spencer, while girls' come up short

MASON CITY – With contributions across the board, the Mason City Riverhawk boys’ basketball team closed the 2022 portion of its schedule with a 57-52 win over Spencer Tuesday at home.

Jess Cornick poured in 21 points, while Kale Hobart and Ethen Roberts each had 11.

“We went 10 players into the bench and had a lot of different guys give us great things,” Mason City head coach Nick Trask said.

Davion Maxwell had six rebounds and a pair of steals off the bench Roberts had five boards, two assists and two steals, additionally, while Cornick added four boards and three assists.

The Riverhawks (4-2) play next on Jan. 2nd against Ottumwa at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

Girls

Spencer 81, Mason City 61: The Tigers took control early to improve to 4-0 as Riverhawks dropped to 2-4.

Spencer led by nine after one quarter and kept on building. The Tigers hit 15 of 29 3-point shots and were led by Jada Piercy’s 29 points, including six 3-pointers.

Jerra Merchant dropped home 22, including five 3’s.

“Credit to Spencer for outstanding shooting and ball movement,” Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. “We struggled to find shooters and contest shots. We have areas to fix over the break but have a great group and look forward to an improved 2023 part of the season.”

Reggi Spotts led the Riverhawks with 15 points and six rebounds. Machaela Trask and Grace Berding each had 13 points.