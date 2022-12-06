High School Basketball: Osage girls, boys lock down close wins over Saint Ansgar

OSAGE – Saint Ansgar took an early lead. The Saints led for the next 27 minutes and 31 seconds.

Then they lost the lead and regained it and with 4 minutes and 2 seconds left in their game with Osage Tuesday.

Then the Green Devils got hot.

Staying patient and sticking with what has now gotten it off to a 3-0 start, Osage rallied for a 41-38 win in a Top of Iowa girls' basketball game.

Rylie Tabbert drilled three fourth-quarter 3-pointers and Brooklyn Halbach added another as the Green Devils finally found their shooting touch.

Osage head coach Chad Erickson said it was exactly what his team needed to have happen.

“We couldn’t make a shot in the first half,” Erickson said. “We just talked at halftime if they are going to stay in zone and give so much attention to our two big girls…then somebody else needs to step up and make some shots.

“When all attention is on two kids it makes life difficult and that is what the first half was like.”

Nothing was falling for Osage in the first half as Saint Ansgar jumped out to an 8-0 lead, the final points coming on a Madison Hillman bucket in the lane forcing Erickson to take a time out.

The Saints (1-1) continued to gel and lead 14-4 on an Amelia Porisch bucket with 3:06 left in the first quarter. SA took a second 10-point lead, 18-8, before the Green Devils got a little traction with back-to-back baskets from Samantha Brandau.

Saint Ansgar, who was led by Hillman’s 12 points, and 10 from Josie Jahr, lead 29-24 at the end of three.

Osage stayed close in the game as Taylor Klobassa scored all eight of her points in the game in that eight-minute stretch.

“They made their shots and we didn’t make ours,” Saint Ansgar coach Scott Cakerice said. “Give them credit. They played hard and made the shots when they needed.”

Tabbert heated up at the right time as she hit back-to-back 3’s to open the fourth, the second gave the Green Devils their first lead of the game at 5:29.

The lead didn’t last long as the Saints scored the next five with Aspen Falk and Hillman providing the key buckets to give SA a 34-30 lead, with 4:02 left.

But over the next three minutes, Osage scored 11 straight points. Claudia Aschenbrenner had five of her 10 points during the run, and Tabbert and Halbach added 3’s.

“We’ve been behind before so it is nothing new,” Erickson said. “We were behind the first game of the year by 10 or 11 at the end of the first quarter so we haven’t been getting off to the best of starts. They have confidence they can battle back. I told them we just have to keep defending, keep playing defense and hopefully the shots will start to fall and enough did.”

Tabbert lead the Green Devils with 12 points.

In the nightcap, the Osage boys took a 53-48 overtime victory.

The Green Devils (2-0) rode hot-shooting in the first half to a 29-18 lead. Max Knudsen, Quinn Street and Madden Uhlenhopp all had three-pointers, Uhlenhopp nailed his from long range as the first-half buzzer sounded.

But in the second half, the Green Devils went cold from deep and the Saints (1-1) with a considerable size advantage, scored the first eight point of the half and all of a sudden it was a game.

“They have a ton of size and depth they could throw at us,” Osage head coach Michael Brahn said. “We got into a situation where Nasstrom (Carson) got into foul trouble earlier and picked up another one real early in the third and so we were more limited with the way we play and our rotation.

“So really proud of the way our guys battled tonight.”

The game was back and forth for much of the fourth quarter, with Saint Ansgar taking its first lead since it lead 6-0, on a 3-pointer by Carsen Sparrow. But not long after Osage’s Carson Nasstrom answered with a 3, and the Green Devils were back on top, 41-40.

A Hunter Hillman bucket with 1:55 left in regulation tied it at 44-all and despite both teams having a crack at winning it in regulation, the game went to overtime.

“That is the big thing with this group of kids, they are not going to quit,” Saint Ansgar co-head coach Jason Squier said. “They are going to hard every day, every practice and that is what we told them at halftime..we just got to chip away. We liked our look at the end…got the first bucket of OT but sometimes you shots don’t go in.

“But, we are so proud of their effort.”

Sparrow scored the first bucket of the extra session, but Osage scored the next seven and then held on in the end.

“We had a couple of big buckets…Quinn Street had a big bucket…threw away the ball a couple of possessions before that but comes up with a big bucket,” Brahn said.

Sparrow led all scorers with 18, while Ryan Hackbart had 16 for the Saints.

Uhlenhopp led Osage with 15, and Knudsen had 14.