High School Basketball: No. 4 Clear Lake slips past No. 3 Webster City

High-stakes games don’t faze the Clear Lake boys’ basketball team. The Lions have been to four consecutive substate finals. During that stretch, Clear Lake has consistently been ranked inside the top 10 in the state AP poll.

Because they’ve played in pressure-packed contests before, the fourth-ranked Lions felt relaxed during their 55-49 road win over the No. 3 Webster City Lynx.

“We’ve been in this game,” Clear Lake head coach Jeremy Ainley postgame. “We’ve been to four straight substate finals. We’ve been ranked a lot the last four, five years.

“You know, we knew coming into this game that we’ve been in a lot of big games like this. We started off the year traveling to a ranked Charles City. You play a ranked Waverly at your house. So, we knew this game wasn’t going to be too big of a moment for us because we’ve been there. Our program is used to games like this.”

The Lions and Lynx played neck-and-neck for four quarters. Neither team led by double digits at any point during the game.

With five minutes and 29 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Clear Lake trailed, 45-43. The Lions closed the game out on a 10-6 run that was propelled by the shooting of sophomore Titan Schmitt.

After a Webster City timeout, Schmitt hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give Clear Lake a 50-45 lead. The quick six-point swing was a blow the Lynx couldn’t handle.

“A lot of it was just post-ups, get it inside, then, kick it out to shooters,” sophomore forward Thomas Meyer said of Clear Lake’s late-game offensive strategy.

Schmitt and Meyer finished the game with 22 and 12 points, respectively. Schmitt, Meyer, and Travaughn Luyoba scored all but seven of the Lions’ points.

A balanced attack

Clear Lake girls’ basketball also picked up a win in Webster City Tuesday. The Lions downed the Lynx, 61-27, in a game that featured a running clock for most of the second half.

Clear Lake didn’t allow Webster City to score in double figures in any quarter. The Lynx put up nine points in the second and fourth quarters, respectively. They scored a combined nine points in the first and third frames.

Clear Lake head coach Bart Smith said applying full or half-court pressure on defense can force teams into a number of mistakes and lead to low scoring totals.

“It just makes teams uncomfortable a little bit,” Smith said. “You know, they put some on us there in the second half. We were a little quick with our decision-making and threw some ill-advised passes. We just feel like we can’t let teams sit back and be able to do what they want. We want to dictate the defensive end.”

Senior guard Jordan Mayland and freshman forward Ayla Johnson were the Lions’ top two scorers with 15 and 12 points, respectively. Five other players made at least two or more field goals for Clear Lake.

“We always try to have a score early mentality,” Smith said. “Push the ball, get the defense an advantage when you push it that quick and try to get to the basket. If we feel like a team’s got its defense set, we can run our sets and get a good look.”

Big picture

With its win over Webster City, the Clear Lake boys’ team will have a chance to maneuver into first place in the North Central Conference before the end of the season.

Webster City was 4-0 coming into its matchup with Clear Lake. Both teams are now 4-1. Humboldt has the best win percentage in the league with a 6-1 record through seven conference games.

The Lions have 11 contests left on their schedule – including a rematch with Webster City and one more game against Humboldt. The Lions lost to the Wildcats, 85-80, on Jan. 13.

The Clear Lake girls are in sole possession of first place in the North Central Conference with 7-0 league and 11-2 overall records. The Lions have now won nine games in a row.

Up next

The Clear Lake girls and boys’ teams will play St. Edmond at home on Thursday. The girls’ game will tip off at 6:00 with the boys’ matchup to follow at 7:30.

The St. Edmond girls’ team is 0-11 this year, and the Geal boys are 3-9.

