High School Basketball: No. 13 Riceville girls win 15th straight

DUNKERTON – No. 13 Riceville won its 15th straight game and secured an Iowa Star North Conference victory with a 61-36 win over Dunkerton Friday.

Three different Wildcats scored in double figures led by Tillotti Fair with 16.

Samantha Wilberding added 12 and Madison Mauer had 11.

The balanced scoring attack, Joy Beran added eight points, was something Riceville head coach Darcy Fair liked.

“We do a lot of sharing the ball and I think that is very important down the stretch and in tough games like this, Dunkerton always plays us tough whenever we play them and especially when we’re down here,” Fair said to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

The Wildcats (16-1) took lead early Friday and never looked back. Riceville led by 11 at half, 27-16, and put the Raiders away in the fourth quarter by outscoring them, 20-10.

In the boy’s game, Riceville led third-ranked Dunkerton at halftime, 38-36, but the Raiders found another gear in the second half to pull away for an 82-70 win over the Wildcats.

Johnny Adams poured in 32 points as he made nine of 12 shots from the field and 10 of 12 from the free throw line for Riceville. Trenton Swenson scored 21 on seven of eight shoot as both he and Adams made four 3-pointers.

Preston Gillespie led Dunkerton with 41.

-- Donald Promnitz, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier