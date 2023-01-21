 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

High School Basketball: No. 13 Riceville girls win 15th straight

DUNKERTON – No. 13 Riceville won its 15th straight game and secured an Iowa Star North Conference victory with a 61-36 win over Dunkerton Friday.

Three different Wildcats scored in double figures led by Tillotti Fair with 16.

Riceville senior Joy Beran goes to the basketball against Dunkerton on Friday at Dunkerton.

Samantha Wilberding added 12 and Madison Mauer had 11.

The balanced scoring attack, Joy Beran added eight points, was something Riceville head coach Darcy Fair liked.

“We do a lot of sharing the ball and I think that is very important down the stretch and in tough games like this, Dunkerton always plays us tough whenever we play them and especially when we’re down here,” Fair said to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.

The Wildcats (16-1) took lead early Friday and never looked back. Riceville led by 11 at half, 27-16, and put the Raiders away in the fourth quarter by outscoring them, 20-10.

Riceville sophomore Johnny Adams lines up for a three-point shot against Dunkerton on Friday at Dunkerton.

In the boy’s game, Riceville led third-ranked Dunkerton at halftime, 38-36, but the Raiders found another gear in the second half to pull away for an 82-70 win over the Wildcats.

Johnny Adams poured in 32 points as he made nine of 12 shots from the field and 10 of 12 from the free throw line for Riceville. Trenton Swenson scored 21 on seven of eight shoot as both he and Adams made four 3-pointers.

Preston Gillespie led Dunkerton with 41.

 -- Donald Promnitz, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier

Boxscores

Girls

RICEVILLE – Madison Mauer 4-10 0-0 11, Jaylyn Beran 2-5 2-2 6, Joy Beran 3-9 2-3 8, Tillotti Fair 6-10 2-2 16, Samantha Wilberding 4-9 3-7 12, Taylor Hemann 2-2 0-0 5, Kylie Dvorak 0-1 0-0 0, Morgan Fair 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 23 9-14 61. 

DUNKERTON – Daisy Fettkether 0-4 0-0 0, Maeson Wolff 6-11 1-1 16, Hailey Kipp 1-4 1-4 3, Peyton Smith 3-5 4-6 10, Mallory Tisue 1-2 2-2 4, Reese Tisue 0-4 0-0 0, Mily Schilling 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 12 9-15 36. 

Riceville;9;18;14;20 – 61

Dunkerton;6;10;10;10 – 36

3-point goals – Riceville 6-19 (Mauer 3-9, Jaylyn Beran 0-3, Joy Beran 0-1, T. Fair 0-1, Wilberding 1-2, Heman 1-1, Dvorak 0-1, Fair 1-1). Dunkerton 3-12 (Wolff 3-8, Kipp 0-1, R. Tisue 0-3).

Boys

RICEVILLE – Jack Adams 2-4 0-0 4, Aidan Ebert 0-0 0-2 0, Johnny Adams 9-12 10-12 32, Trenton Swenson 7-8 1-3 21, Ryder Fair 0-8 2-4 2, Brian Grimm 0-3 0-0 0, Kaden Kobliska 4-8 0-0 8, Gunner Smith 1-1 0-1 3. Totals 23 13-20 70.

DUNKERTON – Braiden VanLengen 5-5 4-8 14, Dylan Marquart 2-8 1-2 6, Fuelling 1-9 0-2 2, Preston Gillespie 14-20 13-17 41, Jacob Snyder 2-5, 1-2 5, Dalton Weepie 3-3 2-2 8, Mason Michels 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 29 21-33 82. 

Riceville;22;16;16;16 – 70

Dunkerton;20;16;20;26 – 82

3-point goals – Riceville 9-17 (Johnny Adams 4-5, Swenson 4-5, Fair 0-5, Kobliska 0-1, Smith 1-0), Dunkerton 3-18 (Marquart 1-7, Fuelling 0-5, Snyder 0-1, 2-4).

