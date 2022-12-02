High School Basketball: No. 13 Mason City girls roll past Waterloo East

MASON CITY – Was it flawless? No.

Did the 13th-ranked Mason City Riverhawk girls’ basketball team flush out some kinks? Yes.

A slow start was just that, a slow start as Mason City rolled to an Iowa Alliance Conference victory over Waterloo East Friday at home, 66-32.

Based on the final scored it would be hard to believe the Riverhawks trailed, 7-2, early.

“We had some good shots throughout the game, but especially early on,” Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. “But we just missed them and a lot of times your offense leads to your defense.”

Feeling his offense could get a spark from strong defensive play, Klaahsen took the handcuffs off his team and began pressing the Trojans either rotating between full, three-quarter and half-court traps.

The change of strategy worked as Riverhawks took off and turn the early deficit into a 14-10 first quarter lead. Mason City stretched it to 32-16 by halftime.

“We didn’t press right away so we decided to go to that and try to get some easy baskets, get the offense going. We had a good stretch,” Klaahsen. “Our kids played hard the whole game. We turned them over quite a few times. We didn’t a good job of being unselfish and getting the ball to an open person, maybe even too much.”

Mason City put the game away in the third stretching its lead to 50-23.

Reggi Spotts led all Mason City scorers with 17 points, but the Riverhawks got contributions from all over the place.

Machaela Trask scored all eight of her points in the first half as she was instrumental in the quick turnaround. Grace Berding chipped in 10 points, while Kelsey McDonough and Isabelle Harty each had seven.

“It was a good way to start the season,” Klaahsen said.

The victory sets up a big showed down with Class 5A top-ranked Waterloo West Saturday at 4 p.m. The Wahawks featured Oklahoma recruit Sahara Williams and Bradley signee Halli Poock.

“We know West pretty well. We scrimmage them every year, play them in the summer,” Klaahsen said. “We know Tony well (West coach and Mason City alum Dr. Anthony Pappas)…he grew up a block away from where I live. Great respect them and we know they are going to come in and show their No. 1 ranking. A great challenge but also a great opportunity for us.”