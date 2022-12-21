High school basketball: No. 11 West Fork gets annoyingly persistent, tops No. 5 Osage

SHEFFIELD – It is hard to describe how the 11th-ranked (1A) West Fork girls’ basketball team plays.

That is until an opponent plays against them, then an answer becomes readily available.

Annoyingly persistent.

The Warhawks were on their game Tuesday in a Top of Iowa Conference showdown with fifth-ranked Osage (3A). From the opening jump, West Fork was in the faces of the Green Devils right up until the final buzzer.

The end result was an impressive 60-35 win.

Warhawk head coach Rodney Huber said he had one challenge for his team entering the game.

“I wanted to see us play with no fear,” Huber said. “These guys have had our number going back several years. Last year, we had a couple of tight ones. I just felt like last year we played a little scared. We didn’t have any of that tonight. We went after them and played our style of basketball. … We played fast and we played aggressive. I’m extremely proud of our girls.”

West Fork (6-0 overall, 4-0 Top of Iowa) had lost 14 straight to Osage (6-1, 4-1) dating back to 2017.

Tuesday, from the get-go, it was the Warhawks' night.

West Fork took the lead early, led by eight after one quarter, and kept Osage at bay the rest of the night as the closest the Green Devils got after the opening quarter was six as the Warhawks led by 15 at half.

“We didn’t want them come in and take an easy W when we felt we were the better team,” Leah Weaver said. “We want to play fast, run the ball and make them tired. We don’t like it when they are comfortable. We want to get in their face and make it hard.”

After Ellie Weaver drilled a 3-pointer to open the third to make it 34-16, Osage showed some fight as the Green Devils fought back with a 9-0 run started by a Brooklyn Halbach 3-pointer.

But Emma Martinek, the Warhawks' leading scorer at 20.2 points per game, who had been held scoreless in the first half, scored back-to-back baskets as West Fork led by 12 after three and then opened the fourth quarter on a 10-0 run. That run was sandwiched by 3-pointers from Rylie Akins and Leah Weaver.

“We have a goal where we want to see other teams crack … whether that is mentally or fatigue or frustration,” Huber said. “You see that in our opponents, and over the course of four quarters we come at you in waves.”

Leah Weaver lead all scorers with 22, while Ellie Weaver had 12. Martinek finished with seven, all in the second half.

Osage got 18 from Claudia Aschenbrenner and eight from freshman Jacey Johnston.

“It is the same team we played a year ago and we are the same team, but their guards are dynamite,” Green Devil head coach Chad Erickson said. “We couldn’t match up with their speed and athleticism.

“I thought we did a decent job with the full-court press, but once you get into the half court there is just no let up. They are on you constantly, and most kids don’t like that constant pressure. They are really, really good. I’m very impressed with how they played.”

Boys

West Fork 70: Osage 53: Four different players scored in double figures for the Warhawks as they overcame an extremely slow start to pull away for the win and improve to 4-0 overall.

West Fork trailed by nine after one quarter, 18-9, but when the Warhawks found the gas pedal in the second quarter they took off.

West Fork drilled five 3-pointers in the second quarter, including three consecutive makes by Sage Sunken as it took the lead and never looked back.

“The first quarter was really slow,” West Fork coach Trent Trask said. “We just didn’t seem intense … but after we got our somewhat of a wake-up call we started playing well.

“We had four guys in double figures. We all played well. The difference from the first quarter to the next was we didn’t stay disciplined. We had to refocus and locked in and that made the difference in the game.”

Cayde Eberling led all scorers with 19, while Josiah Chibambo and Sunken each had 13. Gavin Cronk chipped in 11.

Down by as much as 12 in the third, Carson Nasstrom scored the final five points of the third to get Osage within seven and after Landon Arends scored inside to open the fourth the Green Devils trailed only by five.

But Josiah Chibambo nailed a pair of free throws to start a 7-0 run for the Warhawks, and the lead was never less than 10 the rest of the way.

“We did a great job in the first quarter of rebounding the basketball and limiting them to one and down,” Green Devil coach Mike Brahn said. “When you get that rebound and outlet that can lead to some pretty easy stuff on the offensive end. They did great job of crashing the boards and getting second looks in the second quarter, possessions that lasted three or four attempts because of their offensive rebounding.

“All of sudden that breeds confidence and their 3-point shots start falling and it was kind of an avalanche from that point on.”

Quinn Street led Osage with 13 points, while Drew Tusler had 12 and Nasstrom 11.

