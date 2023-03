Newman Catholic’s Doug Taylor and Clear Lake’s Travaughn Luyobya have been selected to the 2023 Iowa Print Sports Writers Association all-state boys’ basketball team.

Taylor, the University of Iowa baseball commit, scored 611 points and pulled down 293 rebounds this winter, and was selected to the Class 1A second team.

He finished his four-year career as Newman’s all-time leading scorer with 1,753 career points, and its all-time leading rebounder (740).

Luyobya, also a senior, was named to the Class 2A second team after averaging 17.9 points, 9.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds a game for the Lions, who captured the North Central Conference title and finished the year, 22-2.

In an all Waukee battle, Waukee Northwest star and Iowa-signee Pryce Sandfort topped Waukee star and Iowa State-commit Omaha Biliew to be selected the 2023 Mr. Basketball winner.