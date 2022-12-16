High School Basketball: Newman tops Osage in battle of unbeatens

OSAGE – In a battle of unbeaten last night, Newman Catholic pulled out a 56-53 victory over Osage in boys’ basketball action.

The Green Devils (4-1) took a 30-21 halftime lead, before Newman (5-0) outscored them, 17-8, in the third to take the lead.

Max Burt had 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists to lead the Knights. Douglas Taylor had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Osage was led by freshman Quinn Street. He had 17 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Drew Tusler added 16 points and Madden Uhlenhopp had 12.

In the girls' game, Osage won 47-19.

Samantha Brandau had 14 points, 10 rebounds, 10 blocks and four assists for the Green Devils.