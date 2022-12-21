High School Basketball: Newman Catholic, Lake Mills remain unbeaten

Newman Catholic soared into the Holiday break with 57-42 win over West Hancock Tuesday.

The victory improved the Knights to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the Top of Iowa East.

Doug Taylor had 20 points and seven boards, while Max Burt had a huge night with 14 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists and two steals.

Trev Hickey chipped in eight points and Cal McGuire had seven off the bench.

Charles City 69, New Hampton 40: Kam Mestas had 19 points and Brennan Schmidt 18 as the Comets rolled to an easy win over the Chickasaws.

Schmidt nailed three 3-pointers as part of his big game.

Keenan Wiley and Chase Low each had eight for Charles City.

Northwood-Kensett 68, Central Springs 60: Kooper Julseth had a triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists while also grabbing six steals as the Vikings pulled out a tight game.

The Panthers took a 20-14 lead in the first quarter before N-K had a big second quarter to take a 34-28 halftime lead and the Vikings were able to keep Central Springs at bay the rest of the way.

Colby Eskildsen had 22 points, seven rebounds and four steals to pace N-L. Lamonte Sims added 15, Evan Lorenzen had 12.

Javont Frolland led the Panthers with 25 points and six rebounds. Max Fingalsen had 13 points and five steals.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 71, Eagle Grove 57: Four different Cardinals scored in double figures led by Drew Britson’s 21.

Britson also had eight rebounds and six assists.

Aidan Schisel added 13 points, while Braden Boehnke (12) and Kale Johnson (11) also hit double-figures. Boehnke added seven assists and four steals to his game.

Clear Lake 77, Algona 48: Cael Stephany scored 16 points, including five 3-pointers, as the fourth-ranked Lions (5-0) scored a North Central Conference win.

Thomas Meyer led all Clear Lake scorers with 21, while Titan Schmitt added 17 and Trevaughn Luyobya had 10.

Lake Mills 60, North Union 42: The Bulldogs used a dominate second half to close out the first half of the year 7-0.

Lake Mills outscored the Warriors, 34-24 to pull away over the final 16 minutes.

Saint Ansgar 69, Rockford 55: Hunter Hillman had 23 points as the Saints snapped a three-game losing streak.

Ryan Hackbart added 13 and seven boards. Tyke Remster had 12 assists.

Prep girls

Saint Ansgar 52, Rockford 3: Addison Tabbert had 15 points and Aspen Falk 10 to lead the Saints to victory.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 69, Eagle Grove 30: Gretta Gouge had 10 points and 12 rebounds to pace the Cardinals.

Aly Derr led G-H-V in scoring 16 points, Ali Hess had nine points. Morgan Krein had five rebounds and five assists for the Cardinals.

