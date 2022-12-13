 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

High School Basketball: Monday's scoreboard, Iowa Boy's Prep Poll

basketball file art

Prep boys

Monday's results

AREA

Algona 80, Forest City 35

Algona Garrigan 81, Belmond-Klemme 39

Lake Mills 73, Central Springs 29

North Union 74, Northwood-Kensett 39

Nashua-Plainfield 66, Saint Ansgar 61

METRO

Waterloo Christian 59, West Central 45

AREA

Iowa AP Top Ten

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, and total points:

Class 4A

Record Pts

1. Waukee Northwest (5);4-0;74

2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (3);3-0;64

3. Ankeny Centennial;4-0;56

4. Waukee;4-1;48

5. Dubuque Senior;3-0;46

6. Sioux City East;4-0;32

7. North Scott;3-0;22

7. Indianola;3-0;22

(tie) Iowa City West;4-0;22

(tie) Cedar Falls;2-0;22

Others receiving votes: Burlington 9. Johnston 7. Valley, West Des Moines 7. Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 3. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 3. Des Moines, Lincoln 1. Marshalltown 1. Waterloo, East 1.

Class 3A

;Record;Pts

1. North Polk (2);4-0;73

2. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (5);4-0;68

3. Bondurant Farrar;3-0;59

4. Sioux Center;3-0;34

5. Clear Lake;3-0;30

6. Webster City;2-0;25

(tie) Pella;3-1;25

8. MOC-Floyd Valley;4-1;22

9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton;3-0;14

(tie) Humboldt (1);2-2;14

Others receiving votes: Carroll 13. Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 13. Assumption, Davenport 12. Lewis Central 7. Crestwood, Cresco 7. Dallas Center-Grimes 6. Marion 5. Ballard 3. Mount Vernon 2. Nevada 2. Charles City 2. West Delaware, Manchester 1. Glenwood 1. Harlan 1. Waverly-Shell Rock 1.

Class 2A

;Record;Pts

1. Central Lyon (2);3-0;56

2. Aplington-Parkersburg (2);4-0;55

3. Roland-Story (3);4-0;49

4. Wilton;3-0;32

5. MFL-Mar-Mac;6-0;28

6. West Burlington;5-0;25

7. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont;5-0;24

8. Cascade;4-0;16

9. Western Christian;1-1;13

10. Sioux Central;4-0;12

Others receiving votes: Grundy Center 11. Jesup 10. Monticello 9. Rock Valley 9. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 9. South Central Calhoun 8. Van Meter 5. West Branch 3. West Lyon, Inwood 3. Mediapolis 3. Mid-Prairie, Wellman 2. Pella Christian 1. Des Moines Christian 1. Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 1.

Class 1A

;Record;Pts

1. North Linn, Troy Mills (5);5-0;57

2. Grand View Christian (1);4-0;46

3. West Harrison, Mondamin (1);4-0;44

4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck;3-0;42

5. WACO, Wayland;5-0;39

6. Bellevue;6-0;36

7. Dunkerton;4-0;33

8. St. Mary's, Remsen;2-0;30

9. Newell-Fonda;2-0;14

10. Lake Mills;5-0;10

Others receiving votes: Lynnville-Sully 9. Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 5. Notre Dame, Burlington 4. Mount Ayr 4. Newman Catholic, Mason City 3. Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 3. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 2. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 2. Montezuma 1. Keota 1.

Prep girls

AREA

Emmetsburg 51, West Hancock 45

Central Springs 47, Lake Mills 33

Saint Ansgar 41, Nashua-Plainfield 19

North Union 45, Northwood-Kensett 25

Forest City 57, Spirit Lake 53

