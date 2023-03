After a strong all-around junior campaign on the hardwood, Mason City Riverhawk Reggi Spotts has earned a spot on the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association all-state girls’ basketball squad.

Spotts was named to the Class 4A third team after leading the Riverhawks to a 14-7 overall mark, winning the Iowa Alliance North Division title and reaching the regional finals.

The 5-foot-8 point guard averaged 17.9 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals at game for Mason City.

Clear Lake junior Xada Johnson earned a spot on the Class 3A second team. Johnson helped the Lions win the North Central Conference crown and reach a regional final game.

On the season, the 6-foot Johnson averaged 12.7 points and 7.4 rebounds for Clear Lake, which finished 21-3.

Four area girls were named to Class 1A teams.

West Hancock junior guard Mallory Leerar was named to the first team. She averaged 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 5.5 assists for the Eagles in 2022-23.

West Fork senior forward Emma Martinek earned second team honors. Martinek averaged 14.9 points and 7.1 rebounds while helping lead the Warhawks to the Top of Iowa Conference title and a berth in the Class 1A state tournament.

Riceville’s Joy Beran was also named to the second team. She led the Wildcats in scoring with 13 points a game and also averaged 6.1 boards, 4.4 assists and 3.6 steals.

Saint Ansgar post Madison Hillman was named to the third team after posting up big numbers in her senior season. Hillman averaged 15.5 points, 12.3 rebounds and 4.2 blocks a game.