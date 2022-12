MARSHALLTOWN – Reggi Spotts scored 19 points along with five assists and three steals as Mason City rolled to a 58-17 win over Marshalltown Friday in Iowa Alliance Conference girls’ basketball action at the Roundhouse.

The Riverhawks jumped out to a 25-2 lead after the first quarter and lead 40-7 at halftime.

“We got off to a great start defensively and created some easy baskets,” Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said.

Grace Berding added eight points for the Riverhawks.