High School Basketball: Mason City girls, Ames boys pick up blowout wins

Mason City High School was the site of two blowouts Friday evening. The Riverhawk girls’ basketball team downed Ames, 55-19. Then, the Ames boys’ basketball team blew past Mason City, 65-37.

Both contests started behind schedule because the Little Cyclones had a pregame bus issue that caused them to get to Mason City later than anticipated.

Once action got started, however, the Riverhawk girls wasted no time heating up. Mason City raced out to a 10-0 lead in the first five minutes of the game.

By halftime, the Riverhawks were up 41-7. The Little Cyclones struggled against the Riverhawks’ press during the first half – often turning the ball over before managing a shot attempt.

“We’ve done more, especially since Christmas, kind of cranked up our full-court defense,” Mason City girls’ coach Curt Klaahsen said postgame. “One thing we were a little concerned about before Christmas was kind of our effort. And our energy wasn’t as high as we wanted it to be.

“Our defense, we’re not giving up many points. We’re getting some easy baskets off steals. You know, obviously, we had 41 points in the first half here.”

Mason City didn’t just suffocate Ames on defense Friday. The Riverhawks torched the Little Cyclones from beyond the arc. Mason City made 10 3-pointers – four of which came from junior guard Reggi Spotts.

“I wasn’t really calling for it,” Spotts said of the 3-pointers she made. “I was just trying to let the game come to me. My teammates did a great job passing it to me, I’ll give them credit every time. I couldn’t make those without them. They’re the ones who pass to me.”

After the girls’ game ended, the Mason City boys took the floor. The Riverhawk boys struggled on offense in the first half against the Little Cyclones.

Ames outscored Mason City, 33-5, in the first half. The Little Cyclones called upon their size advantage, scoring 18 points inside the 3-point line in the game’s first 16 minutes.

Mason City’s tallest players are 6-foot-3, and Ames’ Lucas Lueth is 6-foot-7.

“We wanted to break them down, and we wanted to be able to kick the ball out and be able to take some shots that way,” Mason City boys coach Nick Trask said. “That was kind of going to be the major theme in all the stuff we were doing. If we drove the lane, we were looking for pull-up jumpers, we were looking for runners, things like that.

“We just couldn’t get the confidence to drive the lane to be able to break that down and do it. In the second half, we started to do it, and you could see that it made a monster difference.”

The Riverhawks and Little Cyclones scored 32 points each in the second half. Mason City guard Davion Maxwell said his team’s offensive renaissance came via an attitude change, not necessarily a schematic switch.

“There’s this thing called the dog mentality,” Maxwell said. “So, it was more like, we had a dog mentality – just let it all hang out. We felt like there was nothing for us to lose. Obviously, we wanted that game pretty badly, and it would’ve been good for us. So, we just let it all out.”

Big Picture

The Riverhawk girls extended their win streak to three and improved their overall record to 5-5 Friday night. Mason City sits atop the Iowa Alliance Conference North Division standings with a 4-0 record.

The Mason City boys have dropped their last three games and are now 5-5 overall and 1-3 in conference play. The Riverhawks are only ahead of the 1-7 overall Fort Dodge Dodgers in the five-team Iowa Alliance North.

Up next

The Mason City boys and girls’ teams will travel to Herbert Hoover High School in Des Moines to take on the Huskies Tuesday. The Riverhawk girls will play at 6:15 and the boys will follow at 7:45.