High School Basketball: Mason City fights to the finish, sweep Fort Dodge

MASON CITY – The Mason City girls’ basketball team did not end the year 2022 on a high note as the Riverhawks lost their final three games.

The New Year, however, is already looking brighter.

Machaela Trask and Kelsey McDonough combined to drill three first-quarter 3-pointers as Mason City (3-5) road a fast start and a strong finish to a 68-43 win over Fort Dodge Friday in Iowa Alliance Conference action.

“This felt really good coming off three losses,” guard Reggi Spotts said. “We all just felt intact and playing as a team in this game.”

Three different Riverhawks scored in double figures led by Spotts with 15. Trask had 14, and McDonough 12.

“When we have are whole team doing well it just makes everything go,” Trask said.

Mason City started hot as Trask had eight first-quarter points taking the lead early and continuing to build in the first and lead 20-13 after eight minutes.

Then Grace Berding and Trask hit back-to-back 3’s to open the second quarter and the Riverhawks built their lead to as much as 28-13. Behind Paytene Hiveley the Dodgers (5-4) battled back and closed to within, 35-26, at the break.

Twice Fort Dodge would get within seven in the second half. Laney Maehl scored inside to open the third quarter scoring making it 35-28, but Mason City responded with a 7-1 run in which four different players scored to stretch the lead back out to 42-29.

Then Hiveley and Maehl scored six-straight for the Dodgers to get them back to seven, 42-35. Hiveley led Fort Dodge with 24, while Maehl had 12.

But while it seemed Fort Dodge had new life, the Riverhawks switched into a different gear and flew away. Mason City closed the third quarter on a 10-0 run and then opened the fourth on an 8-0 run to run away with the victory.

“I thought that was a good thing for us,” Mason City Head coach Curt Klaahsen said. “Sometimes we haven’t handled adversity as well as we’d like. I feel we came up with some good defensive stops which made a difference.

“It was great to play well in front of our home crowd and start the year off right.”

The boys' game had a similar feel.

Mason City led throughout holding a 28-17 halftime lead and a 41-31 lead after three quarters. But then Fort Dodge showed some life before Riverhawk guard Davion Maxwell took over in the fourth quarter.

Maxwell scored 11 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, many of them down the stretch after the Dodgers pulled to within two, to help Mason City (5-2) pull away for a 61-51 victory.

"We talked before the game that this was a rivalry game and those games play out a little different," Mason City head coach Nick Trask said. "It might get tight in different spots, and people might go on runs.

"They got to within two, but we were able to slow it down, get it back to our pace and I was impressed with the guys getting it done."

Fort Dodge threw everything it had at the Riverhawks over the final eight minutes as back-to-back 3-pointers by Cade Westerhoff and Javion Jondle got the Dodgers within six, 43-37. Then another 3-pointer, this one from Royce Pedersen got FD to 45-42. A pair of Jondle free throws made it 46-44 with 2:42 left.

But then Maxwell took over. A steal and layup by Maxwell made it 51-46 as he scored seven straight points to push Mason City ahead, 56-46. In all he scored 11 points in the final 1:28 and recorded three steals and grabbed seven rebounds.

Hobart added six assists and four steals to his 19 points.

"It was great to come out, beat Fort Dodge, a huge rivalry," said Kale Hobart who led the Riverhawks with 19 points. "Davion has been a huge hustle player getting steals, layups for us. He was just doing everything he could, and that led to other people stepping up and doing big things, too.

"It was just a team effort where we ended up pushing through and getting the win."

Jondle led the Dodgers with 19. Westerhoff had 12 before fouling out late.

PHOTOS: Mason City Girls-Boys' Basketball 1-6-23 010623-spt-mc-fd-both-1 010623-spt-mc-g-2 010623-spt-mc-g-1 010623-spt-mc-fd-both-3 010623-spt-mc-g-5 010623-spt-mc-g-4 010623-spt-mc-g-3 010623-spt-mc-fd-b-1 010623-spt-mc-fd-b-2