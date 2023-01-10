 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

High School Basketball: Mason City boys basketball embraces family culture

MC teacher gathering 10

Nick Trask plays a game at the Mason City Community School District's start of the year meeting in August.

 Abby Koch

Monday’s Mason City at Charles City boys' basketball game was emotional for Nick Trask.

Trask, the head coach of the Riverhawks, is from Charles City, and his team was riding a four-game winning streak into the nonconference rivalry matchup.

Mason City head coach Nick Trask

Mason City looked dominant for much of the first half, leading 30-26 after 16 minutes of action. The Riverhawks relinquished control of the contest in the second, falling 64-51.

“We just came out in the third quarter, and I think they made maybe their first five 3-pointers,” Trask said postgame. “And we went 0-for-6. They were good shots. It was just one of those nights where those shots didn’t go down. All of the sudden, you shoot 0-for-6, and they’re shooting 5-for-5, that’s going to make a difference in the game.

“Then, as you start going down the road, you’ve got to start getting a little riskier. That’s going to open some things up for them if we can’t capitalize. That’s just kind of what happened.”

The Riverhawks were outscored by 17 points in the second half, but Trask encouraged his squad to focus on its effort, not the contest’s result.

“Tonight has a lot of special significance,” Trask said postgame. “… We’re pretty close to other, so all the boys know each other. We talked before the game, I’m from Charles City, you know, so this means a lot to me.”

The importance of Monday’s game for Trask went beyond Mason City and Charles City’s proximity and the Comets and Riverhawks’ familiarity with each other.

Trask’s mother died on Dec. 24, and the Riverhawks dedicated their matchup with the Comets to her.

“My mother just passed away, Christmas Eve,” Trask said. “So, we dedicated this game to her. I thought they came out and just played their butts off for her. So, missing the shots, I don’t care at all. They came and gave me everything they’ve got, and that’s a great tribute to my mother, who always supported me when I was playing at Charles City.”

Trask said he didn’t miss many practices, team activities, or games as he mourned the death of his mother because Mason City High School was on winter break. He added that his return to the coach’s box proved to be therapeutic.

“It was over Christmas break, so we did have some of those breaks and stuff,” Trask said. “And it makes things a little bit difficult, but honestly, that’s my therapy, being around my basketball guys. So, it’s fun. They did a great job just keeping things normal as usual. So, that’s kind of the way it went.”

Trask said his team has played a pivotal role in his grieving process. Usually, he picks his players and assistant coaches up emotionally. Over the last few weeks, the roles have been reversed.

“We really talk about how this is a family to us, and it is,” Trask said. “On and off the court, our program is all about family. They showed me that in my time of need. Usually, I get to be there for them. This was a time they got to be here for me. And they showed up, and that was really awesome.”

High School Boys' Basketball: Charles City rallies past Mason City

High School Boys' Basketball: Charles City rallies past Mason City

The Mason City varsity boys' basketball team controlled the first half of its matchup with Charles City Monday evening. While the Riverhawks did not amass a large lead, they managed to stay ahead for much of the game’s first 16 minutes.

But a 30-26 halftime deficit didn’t faze Charles City. The Comets outscored the Riverhawks by 17 points in the second half to pick up a 64-51 win at home.

“We really stressed, on the offensive end, that we have to move the basketball,” Charles City head coach Ben Klapperich said postgame. “When we move the basketball, we just get open looks. It’s as simple as that.

“We deviated a little bit from our game plan in the first half. But I thought the kids did a nice job getting back to that game plan and really executing on both ends of the floor in the second half.”

The Comets started the third quarter with an 8-1 scoring run that lasted nearly five minutes. Charles City outpaced Mason City by 11 points in the period, holding the Riverhawks to seven points.

“I’m super proud of my guys’ effort,” Mason City head coach Nick Trask said. “I just think they gave me every single thing they had. The energy was superb … That’s just kind of what happened. Third quarter, they shot better than we did. They were working hard as well, making it a really fun, competitive game.”

Big Picture

Charles City snapped Mason City’s four-game winning streak Monday. The Riverhawks hadn’t lost since Dec. 10.

Mason City is now in fourth place in the five-team Iowa Alliance Conference North Division standings with 5-3 overall and 1-2 conference records.

Charles City is 7-3 overall and 2-1 in league play. The Comets only trail the Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks in the Northeast Iowa Conference standings. Waverly-Shell Rock is 6-3 overall and boasts a 5-0 record against NEIC opponents. 

“We’re just focusing on one game at a time right now, controlling what we can control,” Klapperich said. “… As far as where it goes, I really can’t say definitively where this team is at. But we’re focusing on one game at a time right now.”

Kam’s jams

Charles City capped its win over Mason City in style — racking up two dunks in the last two minutes of the contest.

Junior Kam Mestas, who scored 19 points against the Riverhawks, was the Comets’ first dunker, slamming one home with one minute and 46 seconds remaining in the game.

Then, senior Chase Low punctuated Charles City’s winning effort with another dunk, punching the ball through the rim with 20 second left on the clock.

“We usually get one or two dunks a game,” Mestas said. “We usually get one or two dunks a game — our whole team. So, it’s exciting though. We always get them at the end when we need them.”

Up next

Charles City will travel to Decorah to take on the Vikings at 8 p.m. Friday. Mason City will head to Lincoln High School in Des Moines Tuesday for a matchup with the Railsplitters at 7:45 p.m.

