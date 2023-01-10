High School Basketball: Mason City boys basketball embraces family culture

Monday’s Mason City at Charles City boys' basketball game was emotional for Nick Trask.
Trask, the head coach of the Riverhawks, is from Charles City, and his team was riding a four-game winning streak into the nonconference rivalry matchup.
Mason City looked dominant for much of the first half, leading 30-26 after 16 minutes of action. The Riverhawks relinquished control of the contest in the second, falling 64-51.
“We just came out in the third quarter, and I think they made maybe their first five 3-pointers,” Trask said postgame. “And we went 0-for-6. They were good shots. It was just one of those nights where those shots didn’t go down. All of the sudden, you shoot 0-for-6, and they’re shooting 5-for-5, that’s going to make a difference in the game.
“Then, as you start going down the road, you’ve got to start getting a little riskier. That’s going to open some things up for them if we can’t capitalize. That’s just kind of what happened.”
People are also reading…
The Riverhawks were outscored by 17 points in the second half, but Trask encouraged his squad to focus on its effort, not the contest’s result.
“Tonight has a lot of special significance,” Trask said postgame. “… We’re pretty close to other, so all the boys know each other. We talked before the game, I’m from Charles City, you know, so this means a lot to me.”
The importance of Monday’s game for Trask went beyond Mason City and Charles City’s proximity and the Comets and Riverhawks’ familiarity with each other.
Trask’s mother died on Dec. 24, and the Riverhawks dedicated their matchup with the Comets to her.
“My mother just passed away, Christmas Eve,” Trask said. “So, we dedicated this game to her. I thought they came out and just played their butts off for her. So, missing the shots, I don’t care at all. They came and gave me everything they’ve got, and that’s a great tribute to my mother, who always supported me when I was playing at Charles City.”
Trask said he didn’t miss many practices, team activities, or games as he mourned the death of his mother because Mason City High School was on winter break. He added that his return to the coach’s box proved to be therapeutic.
“It was over Christmas break, so we did have some of those breaks and stuff,” Trask said. “And it makes things a little bit difficult, but honestly, that’s my therapy, being around my basketball guys. So, it’s fun. They did a great job just keeping things normal as usual. So, that’s kind of the way it went.”
Trask said his team has played a pivotal role in his grieving process. Usually, he picks his players and assistant coaches up emotionally. Over the last few weeks, the roles have been reversed.
“We really talk about how this is a family to us, and it is,” Trask said. “On and off the court, our program is all about family. They showed me that in my time of need. Usually, I get to be there for them. This was a time they got to be here for me. And they showed up, and that was really awesome.”