High School basketball fans got one last taste of North Iowa hoops in 2018 Friday, which marked the final night of play until games resume in early January. Area teams are in the midst of Winter Break, which means we're officially near the midway point of the season. As fans endure a stretch without basketball, here's a look at some standout performers in North Iowa from the first month of the season.
Scoring - boys
Jackson Molstead ranks eighth in the state, averaging 27.3 points per game. The Charles City senior is shooting 50.4 percent from the field, and he’s hitting 37.2 percent of his three-pointers. Molstead has been a consistent scorer throughout the past few years, averaging 19 points per game during his junior and sophomore seasons after leading the Comets with 15.5 points per game as a freshman.
West Fork’s Zach Martinek is the area’s next-best scorer, netting 22.1 points per game. He’s shooting an impressive 58.4 percent and nailing 42.4 percent of his threes. He has also made opponents pay for fouling him, as he connects on 82.1 percent of his free throws.
Chett Helming, a Lake Mills junior, finds himself ranked third among area scoring leaders, averaging 19.1 points per game. He’s shooting 54.5 percent from the floor and has hit 12 of his 14 free-throw attempts.
Bishop Garrigan’s TJ Schnurr (17.9) and Angelo Winkel (15.9), as well as Garner-Hayfield-Ventura’s James Betz (16.1), are also having tremendous seasons offensively.
Scoring - girls
Mason City senior Megan Meyer ranks fourth in the state with an average of 24.8 points per contest this season, and she’s shooting an efficient 40.7 percent from beyond the arc. A University of Iowa commit, Meyer is commanding plenty of attention from opposing defenses, but she has still been able to score consistently.
West Hancock is undefeated heading into Winter Break, and Rachel Leerar (whose 22.3 points per game rank 10th in the state) is a big reason for the Eagles’ success. She’s shooting a shade over 50 percent on the season. She’s fifth in the state with 58 free throws made.
Sara Faber, a Clear Lake junior, is the third area player averaging at least 20 points per game. She scores 20.2 per game, shooting a scorching 56 percent from the field and 37 percent from three. She’s also shooting 81.4 percent from the free-throw line.
Saint Ansgar’s Hali Anderson (17.5), West Fork’s Emily Caspers (15.9), and Lake Mills’ Jessa Gasteiger (15.5) are also among the area’s top scorers.
Rebounds - boys
Lake Mills’ Caleb Bacon leads all area boys with 11.1 rebounds per game. He’s one of only two sophomores in the state averaging at least 11 per contest. His 42 offensive rebounds put him at sixth in the state.
Winkel appears on the rebounds list, as well. He has averaged 10.4 rebounds per game thus far for the Golden Bears. Betz makes his second appearance, too. He gathers an average of 10.1 board per game.
Schnurr (9.8), Newman Catholic’s Brady Gatton (9.9), and Riceville’s Charlie Ring (9.3) are the next-best rebounders, statistically, in the area.
Rebounds - girls
Amanda Chizek averages 11.5 rebounds per game, leading West Hancock and all area basketball players. Her emergence on the boards, as well as her 12.5 points per game, has created a formidable 1-2 punch with Leerar.
Belmond-Klemme’s Haley Beminio has been a bright spot for Belmond-Klemme, as the junior has averaged 11.3 rebounds per contest.
Osage’s Rylie Olson is also making an impact, as she leads the Green Devils in points and rebounds, scoring 11 per game and averaging 10.8 boards.
Other standout rebounders include Lake Mills’ Kate Groe (8.1), North Butler’s Emy Osterbuhr (7.8) and Bishop Garrigan’s Katie Noonan (7.6).
Other impressive statistics
- Winkel is sixth in the state with 31 blocks. Collin Kramer's 22 and Matt Schubert's 21 are also impressive marks for North Iowa players. Riceville's Brody Koenigs has 20. Chizek ranks fourth among girls in the state with 36 blocks. Belmond-Klemme's Beminio has 33.
- Forest City's Avery Busta leads all area boys with 49 assists. Clear Lake's Carson Toebe has 48. Rockford's Jacob Staudt has 46. Hali Anderson leads all area girls with 52 assists. Leerar has 48 for West Hancock.
- Noah Miller, a Forest City sophomore, has 44 steals, which ranks second in the state. Anderson also leads all area girls in steals, with 53 steals, good for five per game. Leerar has 47.
