High School Basketball: Lake Mills pulls away from Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

LAKE MILLS – It came down to simple execution and stingy, ball-hawking defense.

In battle of undefeated Top of Iowa Conference foes, Lake Mills used supreme precision in the second half to erase a four-point halftime deficit and pull away for a 77-54 victory over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Monday afternoon.

Moved up to a 1 p.m. start because of forecasted bad weather, the Cardinals (7-1) and Bulldogs (7-0) put on a great show.

Lance Helming poured in 28 points to lead four Lake Mills players in double figures as the Bulldogs outscored G-H-V, 47-20, in the second half.

“We moved the ball really well and found mismatches when we needed,” Helming said what changed in the second half. “And, I thought we played really great defense. It was focusing on our defense and playing from there…good defense turns into good offense.”

It was a back-and-forth first half as the teams traded rallies and leads multiple times. The biggest lead for most of the first half was four points, and that would be the difference at halftime following a Braden Boehnke leaner inside the lane gave the Cardinals a 34-30 lead with five seconds left in the first half.

As the third quarter started, it looked like it would be a repeat of the first half with both teams starting fast offensively. The tide turned midway through. Aiden Stensrud scored on a steal and layup with 4:40 to go to put the Bulldogs up 37-36, but Aiden Hawe answered on the other end with a layup to give the Cardinals the lead back, 38-37.

Unfortunately, that is the last time G-H-V lead.

Stensrud hit a pair of free throws to give Lake Mills the lead, 39-38, and then the Bulldogs closed the quarter on a 12-6 run to lead 51-44.

Relying on its big size advantage, the Bulldogs played five players 6-foot-4 or taller, compared to G-H-V having just one player at 6-4, Lake Mills continually got favorable match ups inside the lane.

“That was kind of a crazy first half,” G-H-V coach Jason Young said. “The second half basically came down to execution. They did a nice job of understanding their offense and where they wanted to get the ball.

“In the second half, we got a little chaotic offensively and shots that we needed to fall down didn’t fall down. Overall, both teams played hard. It was a great game all the way through.”

Lake Mills secured a decent sized cushion by opening the fourth on a 9-0 run, capped off by a Helming short jumper with 5:18 that put the Cardinals on their heels.

G-H-V finally scored with 5:08 remaining in the fourth on a Lane Gayken inside hoop. The Cardinals would stay within striking range as a Drew Britson 3-pointer with 2:57 to go made it 67-54, but Lake Mills closed the game on a 10-0 run.

“We did such a great job in the second half of getting the ball inside,” Bulldog head coach Kyle Menke said. “I think did a little better job of moving off the ball and finding some opening shooters.

“Overall, I thought we had a real balanced second half offensively. Lance got it going inside and outside which really helped. But, we also defending at a much higher level. We didn’t put ourselves in so many help situations defensively…just on both ends I thought our attention to detail increased a lot.”

Stensrud added 13 for the Bulldogs, while Denton Kingland had 12 and Eli Menke had 10. Stensrud added 16 rebounds, while Logan Bacon had four assists and four steals. Kinsland had eight assists.

Britson led the Cardinals with 13, while Boehnke had 10 and Lane Gayken had nine.

In the girls’ game, G-H-V outlasted Lake Mills, 44-39, in a double overtime thriller.

Gretta Gouge led the Cardinals with 19 points, 24 rebounds and four blocked shots. Rebecca Hejlik had six points, six assists and two steals.

