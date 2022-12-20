High School Basketball: Iowa AP Top Ten Poll

Prep boys
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 4A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Waukee Northwest (8);6-0;87;1
2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;5-0;73;2
3. Dubuque Senior;5-0;62;5
4. Indianola (1);5-0;55;T7
5. Sioux City East;7-0;52;6
6. Waukee;6-1;51;4
7. Ankeny Centennial;5-1;43;3
8. Iowa City West;4-1;15;T7
9. North Scott;5-1;13;T7
(tie) WDM Valley;4-2;13;NR
Others receiving votes: Burlington 12. Marshalltown 10. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 5. Des Moines, Roosevelt 2. Cedar Falls 2.
Class 3A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (6);6-0;78;2
2. North Polk, Alleman (1);5-0;76;1
(tie) Bondurant Farrar (1);6-0;76;3
4. Clear Lake (1);4-0;59;5
5. Sioux Center;3-0;38;4
6. Sioux City Heelan;5-1;26;NR
7. Ballard;4-1;24;NR
8. Humboldt;3-0;16;T9
9. West Delaware;6-1;15;NR
10. Webster City;2-2;14;T6
Others receiving votes: Pella 13. MOC-Floyd Valley 11. Marion 9. Nevada 8. Newton 6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5. Crestwood, Cresco 5. Harlan 5. Carroll 3. Center Point-Urbana 3. Maquoketa 2. Mount Vernon 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 1.
Class 2A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. Aplington-Parkersburg (5);5-0;78;2
2. Central Lyon (1);4-0;66;1
3. Roland-Story (2);5-0;63;3
4. West Burlington;4-0;56;6
5. MFL-Mar-Mac;7-0;41;5
(tie) Eddyville-BF (1);8-0;41;7
7. Wilton;5-0;33;4
8. Central Decatur;5-1;21;NR
9. Sioux Central;5-1;17;10
10. OA-BCIG;4-0;15;NR
Others receiving votes: Des Moines Christian 12. Western Christian, Hull 11. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 10. Camanche 6. Boyden-Hull 6. Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 5. Grundy Center 5. AC/GC 4. Van Meter 3. Mid-Prairie, Wellman 1. Monticello 1.
Class 1A
;Record;Pts;Prv
1. North Linn, Troy Mills (2);7-0;71;1
2. Grand View Christian (1);6-0;60;2
3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (3);6-0;56;4
4. Bellevue;8-0;54;6
5. Lynnville-Sully (1);8-0;49;NR
6. WACO, Wayland (1);6-0;43;5
7. Dunkerton;6-0;42;7
8. St. Mary's, Remsen;3-0;21;8
9. West Harrison;6-1;18;3
10. East Mills;5-0;13;10
Others receiving votes: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12. Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 10. A-H-S-TW, Avoca 10. Ankeny Christian Academy 9. Bedford 7. Notre Dame, Burlington 5. Lake Mills 4. Mount Ayr 3. Newell-Fonda 3. Newman Catholic, Mason City 1. Moravia 1. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 1. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 1. Alburnett 1.