BASKETBALL

High School Basketball: Iowa AP Top Ten Poll

Prep boys

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Waukee Northwest (8);6-0;87;1

2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy;5-0;73;2

3. Dubuque Senior;5-0;62;5

4. Indianola (1);5-0;55;T7

5. Sioux City East;7-0;52;6

6. Waukee;6-1;51;4

7. Ankeny Centennial;5-1;43;3

8. Iowa City West;4-1;15;T7

9. North Scott;5-1;13;T7

(tie) WDM Valley;4-2;13;NR

Others receiving votes: Burlington 12. Marshalltown 10. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 5. Des Moines, Roosevelt 2. Cedar Falls 2.

Class 3A

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Xavier, Cedar Rapids (6);6-0;78;2

2. North Polk, Alleman (1);5-0;76;1

(tie) Bondurant Farrar (1);6-0;76;3

4. Clear Lake (1);4-0;59;5

5. Sioux Center;3-0;38;4

6. Sioux City Heelan;5-1;26;NR

7. Ballard;4-1;24;NR

8. Humboldt;3-0;16;T9

9. West Delaware;6-1;15;NR

10. Webster City;2-2;14;T6

Others receiving votes: Pella 13. MOC-Floyd Valley 11. Marion 9. Nevada 8. Newton 6. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5. Crestwood, Cresco 5. Harlan 5. Carroll 3. Center Point-Urbana 3. Maquoketa 2. Mount Vernon 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 1.

Class 2A

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. Aplington-Parkersburg (5);5-0;78;2

2. Central Lyon (1);4-0;66;1

3. Roland-Story (2);5-0;63;3

4. West Burlington;4-0;56;6

5. MFL-Mar-Mac;7-0;41;5

(tie) Eddyville-BF (1);8-0;41;7

7. Wilton;5-0;33;4

8. Central Decatur;5-1;21;NR

9. Sioux Central;5-1;17;10

10. OA-BCIG;4-0;15;NR

Others receiving votes: Des Moines Christian 12. Western Christian, Hull 11. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 10. Camanche 6. Boyden-Hull 6. Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 5. Grundy Center 5. AC/GC 4. Van Meter 3. Mid-Prairie, Wellman 1. Monticello 1.

Class 1A

;Record;Pts;Prv

1. North Linn, Troy Mills (2);7-0;71;1

2. Grand View Christian (1);6-0;60;2

3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (3);6-0;56;4

4. Bellevue;8-0;54;6

5. Lynnville-Sully (1);8-0;49;NR

6. WACO, Wayland (1);6-0;43;5

7. Dunkerton;6-0;42;7

8. St. Mary's, Remsen;3-0;21;8

9. West Harrison;6-1;18;3

10. East Mills;5-0;13;10

Others receiving votes: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 12. Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 10. A-H-S-TW, Avoca 10. Ankeny Christian Academy 9. Bedford 7. Notre Dame, Burlington 5. Lake Mills 4. Mount Ayr 3. Newell-Fonda 3. Newman Catholic, Mason City 1. Moravia 1. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 1. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 1. Alburnett 1.

