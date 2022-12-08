 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' BASKETBALL

High School Basketball: IGHSAU rankings

Class 1A: 1. Algona Garrigan, 2. Newell-Fonda, 3. North Linn, 4. Remsen St. Mary's, 5. Westwood, 6. Woodbine, 7. Stanton, 8. Martensdale St. Mary's, 9. Central Elkader, 10. Montezuma, 11. Council Bluffs St. Albert, 12. West Fork, 13. Burlington Notre Dame, 14. Winfield-Mount Union, 15. Clarksville. 

Class 2A: 1. Dike-New Hartford, 2. Central Lyon, 3. Sibley-Ocheyedan, 4. Underwood, 5. Treynor, 6. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 7. Cascade, 8. Iowa City Regina, 9. Pocahontas, 10. Ridge View, 11. Mediapolis, 12. West Monona, 13. Aplington-Parkersburg, 14. Dyersville Beckman, 15. Panorama. 

Class 3A: 1. Estherville-Lincoln-Central, 2. West Marshall, 3. Center Point-Urbana, 4. Benton Community, 5. Unity Christian, 6. Osage, 7. Solon, 8. Cherokee, 9. Vinton-Shellsburg, 10. Mount Vernon, 11. Dubuque Wahlert, 12. Des Moines Christian, 13. West Liberty, 14. Roland-Story, 15. Spirit Lake.

Class 4A: 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 2. Ballard, 3. Dallas Center-Grimes, 4. North Polk, 5. Sioux City Heelan, 6. Decorah, 7. Clear Creek-Amana, 8. North Scott, 9. Council Bluffs Lewis Central, 10. Indianola, 11. Carlisle, 12. Winterset, 13. Adel-DeSoto-Minburn, 14. Gilbert, 15. Marion. 

Class 5A: 1. Waterloo West, 2. Johnston, 3. Pleasant Valley, 4. Southeast Polk, 5. Waukee Northwest, 6. Ankeny Centennial, 7. Iowa City West, 8. West Des Moines Valley, 9. West Des Moines Dowling, 10. Ankeny, 11. Davenport North, 12. Waukee, 13. Iowa City Liberty, 14. Des Moines North, 15. Linn-Mar. 

