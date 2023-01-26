High School Basketball: IGHSAU rankings

Prep
IGHSAU Rankings
Class 1A: 1. Algona Garrigan, 2. Newell-Fonda, 3. North Linn, 4. Remsen St. Mary’s, 5. Westwood, 6. Council Bluffs St. Albert, 7. Central Elkader, 8. West Fork, 9. Winfield-Mount Union, 10. Woodbine, 11. Burlington Notre Dame, 12. North Mahaska, 13. Riceville, 14. AGWSR, 15. Earlham.
Class 2A: 1. Dike-New Hartford, 2. Central Lyon, 3. Sibley-Ocheyedan, 4. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 5. Cascade, 6. Iowa City Regina, 7. Underwood, 8. Panorama, 9. Pocahontas, 10. Treynor, 11. South Hamilton, 12. Aplington-Parkersburg, 13. Hinton, 14. Sioux Central, 15. Mediapolis.
Class 3A: 1. Estherville-Lincoln Central, 2. Solon, 3. Benton Community, 4. West Marshall, 5. Des Moines Christian, 6. Sioux Center, 7. Osage, 8. Grinnell, 9. Dubuque Wahlert, 10. Unity Christian, 11. Cherokee, 12. Vinton-Shellsburg, 13. Mount Vernon, 14. Center Point-Urbana, 15. Harlan.
Class 4A: 1. Dallas Center-Grimes, 2. North Polk, 3. Sioux City Heelan, 4. Ballard, 5. Cedar Rapids Xavier, 6. Decorah, 7. Clear Creek-Amana, 8. Carlisle, 9. Pella, 10. Waverly-Shell Rock, 11. Council Bluffs Lewis Central, 12. Indianola, 13. Central DeWitt, 14. North Scott, 15. Spencer.
Class 5A: 1. Pleasant Valley, 2. Johnston, 3. Waterloo West, 4. West Des Moines Dowling, 5. Davenport North, 6. Ankeny Centennial, 7. West Des Moines Valley, 8. Southeast Polk, 9. Cedar Falls, 10. Sioux City East, 11. Iowa City Liberty, 12. Linn-Mar, 13. Iowa City West, 14. Ankeny, 15. Des Moines North.