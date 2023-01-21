 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

High School Basketball: Friday's Scoreboards

Prep girls

METRO

Mason City 79, Waterloo East 47

Clear Lake 65, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 23

West Fork 62, Newman Catholic 24

AREA

Riceville 61, Dunkerton 36

Algona 63, Webster City 24

Belmond-Klemme 38, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 35

Waverly-Shell Rock 55, Charles City 11

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 71, Iowa Falls-Alden 48

Algona Garrigan 80, Eagle Grove 34

Fort Dodge 47, Ames 35

Saint Ansgar 53, North Butler 24

Forest City 55, North Iowa 28

Osage 41, Lake Mills 34

Humboldt 51, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 30

North Union 43, West Hancock 42

Prep boys

METRO

West Fork 76, Newman Catholic 58

Clear Lake 81, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 46

Waterloo East 62, Mason City 57

AREA

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 75, Belmond-Klemme 33

Nashua-Plainfield 62, Central Springs 59

Northwood-Kensett 80, Rockford 59

West Hancock 47, North Union 46

Charles City 63, Waverly-Shell Rock 57

Dunkerton 82, Riceville 70

Algona Garrigan 75, Eagle Grove 49

Ames 58, Fort Dodge 23

Forest City 70, North Iowa 67

Lake Mills 79, Osage 47

Humboldt 67, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 57

