High School Basketball: Friday's Scoreboards

Prep girls
METRO
Mason City 79, Waterloo East 47
Clear Lake 65, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 23
West Fork 62, Newman Catholic 24
AREA
Riceville 61, Dunkerton 36
Algona 63, Webster City 24
Belmond-Klemme 38, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 35
Waverly-Shell Rock 55, Charles City 11
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 71, Iowa Falls-Alden 48
Algona Garrigan 80, Eagle Grove 34
Fort Dodge 47, Ames 35
Saint Ansgar 53, North Butler 24
Forest City 55, North Iowa 28
Osage 41, Lake Mills 34
Humboldt 51, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 30
North Union 43, West Hancock 42
Prep boys
METRO
West Fork 76, Newman Catholic 58
Clear Lake 81, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 46
Waterloo East 62, Mason City 57
AREA
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 75, Belmond-Klemme 33
Nashua-Plainfield 62, Central Springs 59
Northwood-Kensett 80, Rockford 59
West Hancock 47, North Union 46
Charles City 63, Waverly-Shell Rock 57
Dunkerton 82, Riceville 70
Algona Garrigan 75, Eagle Grove 49
Ames 58, Fort Dodge 23
Forest City 70, North Iowa 67
Lake Mills 79, Osage 47
Humboldt 67, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 57