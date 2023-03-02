Mason City’s Reggi Spotts and Machaela Trask have been named to the all-Iowa Alliance Conference North Division girls’ basketball first team.

Spotts, a junior, led the Riverhawks in scoring at 17.9 points a game. She also averaged 5 rebounds, four assists and three steals a game in helping the squad win the division title.

The Riverhawks finished 14-7 overall and went 8-0 in the Iowa Alliance. The advanced all the way to the regional finals before losing to Decorah.

Trask, a sophomore, averaged 8.7 points and 3.5 rebounds a game.

Juniors Kelsey McDonough and Grace Berding were named to the second team. McDonough averaged 8.7 points and 2.9 rebounds a game, while Berding averaged 5.9 points and 3.9 rebounds a game.