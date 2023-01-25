High School Basketball: Des Moines East slips past Mason City boys

MASON CITY – A pair of last second shots didn’t fall as the Mason City boys’ basketball team dropped a 67-66 game to Des Moines East Tuesday at home.

In the closing seconds, Ethen Roberts saw his contested shot rim out and Jess Cornick’s follow didn’t fall, either.

“Des Moines East did a great job of knocking down big shots and getting to the rim which cause us some issues,” Riverhawk head coach Nick Trask said. “Jess and David WIllemsen had great games on both ends of the floor. They were able to neutralize their bigs on defense while also leading us in scoring.”

Cornick had 16 points and seven rebounds to pace Mason City, while Willemsen scored 17.

Tate Millsap had five assists and two steals.

Mason City trailed 30-21 at halftime, but was able to erase most of that lead in the third quarter and trailed at the start of the fourth, 41-39.

The two teams combined to score 53 fourth-quarter points.