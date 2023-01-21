High school basketball: Clear Lake hosts cancer fundraiser, picks up two wins

The Clear Lake boys and girls’ basketball programs hosted a Coaches Vs. Cancer fundraiser Friday night. The boys and girls’ teams picked up 81-46 and 65-23 wins, respectively, over Hampton-Dumont-CAL. The Lions also raised $17,273.25 for the American Cancer Society.

Fans could make a free will donation at the door or contribute at halftime of the boys and girls’ games to participate in a 3-point contest. Clear Lake’s varsity players also passed buckets around the gym during breaks in the action to collect more donations.

“Clear Lake is an unbelievable sports town,” Clear Lake boys head coach Jeremy Ainley said postgame. “The support has been tremendous. One of the reasons I took this job nine years ago was because of the way this community really supports their athletics.

“Obviously, when you have a huge fundraiser like this, it really helps. But when you come out, and you play this well, and you show them this, they’re going to keep coming back. Hats off to our community. Our fans are second to none.”

The Clear Lake girls’ team was challenged by now-2-12 HDC in the first half. The 12-2 Lions led 22-16 after 16 minutes of action.

But in the second half, Clear Lake flipped a switch, outscoring HDC, 43-7. Clear Lake girls’ head coach Bart Smith said a change in defensive strategy led to the Lions’ second-half turnaround.

“I thought we were a little rusty the whole first half,” Smith said. “Kind of got back into our man-to-man – started to guard just a little bit better. And that’s when we’re good – in man-to-man.

“We thought we could set the tempo with some of our trapping in the half court. When you do that, you let up some open 3-pointers. We gave up a couple and kind of got them going a little bit. So, we switched up to man.”

HDC guards Jordan Valley and Brooklyn Valley made a combined four 3-pointers in the first half. The Lions didn’t allow the Bulldogs to convert a single 3-point field goal after halftime.

HDC girls’ head coach Miranda Stafford said her team got fatigued by Clear Lake’s fast-paced defense in the second half. The Bulldogs only have 10 players on their roster. Clear Lake has 15 girls on its team.

“They just wore us down,” Stafford said. “You know, they’re playing 10 girls and keeping everybody fresh. They’re not losing anything in the girls they bring in the game. We just got tired. You know, in the first half, we competed with them well. We were able to out-jump them, get some of those loose balls. In the second half, we were just a little bit slower.”

The Clear Lake boys outpaced HDC from opening tipoff to final buzzer. The Lions led 43-21 at halftime thanks, in part, to four 3-pointers from junior Cael Stephany. He finished the game with 14 points and was one of three Lions to score in double figures. Sophomore forward Thomas Meyer and senior guard Travaughn Luyobya had 17 and 16 points, respectively.

“I thought, offensively, we came out and had good rhythm,” Ainley said. “You know, got great shots versus just good shots – wide open looks, shared the ball, moved the ball. When you’re getting open looks off of inside-outs and stuff, obviously those are a lot easier to make.”

Unique uniforms

The Clear Lake girls’ team did not don its classic gold, black, and white uniforms Friday. Rather, to enhance their Coaches Vs. Cancer event, the Lions wore pink jerseys and unique socks.

Every player on Clear Lake’s roster wore pink socks with Jen Eden’s face on them. Jen Eden is senior guard Brooklynn Eden’s mother.

Jen was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, and she finished her last immunotherapy treatment in 2020. Brooklynn said she and her teammates banded together and wore the socks to honor her mother.

“We did special socks with my mom’s face on them,” Brooklyn said. “So, that was super cool and it was a surprise for her. So, she was super surprised. And she loved that, so that was really cool to see.”

The Lions and Bulldogs also crafted signs to add to a Wall of Hope, where each player dedicated Friday’s game to someone they know that has been affected by cancer.

The HDC boys’ team devoted the contest to its former coach – Heath Walton. Walton was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2018, and he missed the entire 2020-21 season as he received treatment.

Walton retired at the end of the Bulldogs’ 2021-22 campaign. He was replaced by Brian Niesen.

Big Picture

The Clear Lake girls’ team has won its last 10 games and now boasts an 8-0 record in league play. The Lions sit atop the North Central Conference standings.

The Clear Lake boys are 10-1 overall and 5-1 in conference games. Clear Lake is one of three NCC teams with just one conference loss. The Lions hold a tiebreaker over the Webster City Wildcats. The Lions could claim a tiebreaker over the Humboldt Wildcats with a head-to-head win on Feb. 7. Humboldt beat Clear Lake, 85-80, on Jan. 13.

HDC’s boys and girls’ teams are both under .500 this season. Neither squad is inside the top four in the NCC standings.

Up next

Two of the four teams that took the floor at Clear Lake High School on Friday will play Saturday. HDC’s boys and girls’ squads will travel to Sheffield, Iowa, for a doubleheader against West Fork.

Both Clear Lake teams will not play again until Jan. 24, when they head to Clarion, Iowa, for two matchups with Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.