Prep
All Top of Iowa Conference
Girls
West Division
FIRST TEAM – Addy Lamb (Belmond-Klemme), so., Audi Crooks (Garrigan), sr., Molly Joyce (Garrigan), sr., Emma Anderson (Forest City), jr., Taylor Vanek (Lake Mills), jr., Naomi Jones (North Union), jr., Mallory Leerar (West Hancock), jr.
SECOND TEAM – Abbie Capesius (Garrigan), jr., Colette Loges (Forest City), so., Gretta Gouge (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura), jr., Josie Helgeson (Lake Mills), sr., Miriam Beenken (North Iowa), jr., Libby Stevens (North Union), jr., Shelby Goepel (West Hancock), sr.
Player of the Year: Audi Crooks (Garrigan)
Coach of the Year: Brandon Schwab (Garrigan).
People are also reading…
East Division
FIRST TEAM – Kaci Crum (Central Springs), so., Chloe Costello (Northwood-Kensett), jr., Claudia Aschenbrenner (Osage), sr., Samantha Brandau (Osage), sr., Madison Hilman (Saint Ansgar), sr., Emma Martinek (West Fork), sr., Leah Weaver (West Fork), so.
SECOND TEAM – Aubrey Hoeft (Central Springs), jr., Kadence Huck (Nashua-Plainfield), so., Sami Kruckenberg (Newman Catholic), fr., Morgan Wallin (Northwood-Kensett), jr., Jacey Johnston (Osage), fr., Addison Tabbert (Saint Ansgar), sr., Rylie Akins (West Fork), sr., Ellie Weaver (West Fork), sr.
Player of the Year: Emma Martinek (West Fork).
Coach of the Year: Rodney Huber (West Fork).
Boys
East Division
FIRST TEAM – Bo Harrington (Nashua-Plainfield), sr., Max Burt (Newman), sr., Doug Taylor (Newman), sr., Madden Uhlenhopp (Osage), so., Quinn Street (Osage), fr., Cayde Eberling (West Fork), jr., Sage Suntken (West Fork), jr.
SECOND TEAM – Javont Froiland (Central Springs), jr., Owen Almelien (North Butler), sr., Corbin Lewis (North Butler), sr., Colby Eskildsen (Northwood-Kensett), so., Kooper Julseth (Northwood-Kensett), so., Max Knudsen (Osage), jr., Hunter Hillman (Saint Ansgar), jr.
Player of the Year: Harrington (N-P)
Coach of the Year: Trent Trask (West Fork).
West Division
FIRST TEAM – Drake Canavan (Eagle Grove), jr., Drew Britson (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura), jr., Lance Helming (Lake Mills), jr., Denton Kingland (Lake Mills), sr., Aiden Stensrud (Lake Mills), so., Kyan Jones (North Union), jr., Rylan Barnes (West Hancock), sr.
SECOND TEAM – Jack Grandgenett (Garringan), sr., Tommy Miller (Forest City), jr., Braden Boehnke (Garner-Hayfield-Ventura), sr., Eli Menke (Lake Mills), jr., Noah Hofmann (North Iowa), sr., Danyal Fothergill (North Union), jr., Mitchell Smith (West Hancock), jr.
Player of the Year: Denton Kingland (Lake Mills).
Coach of the Year: Alex Fisher (North Union).