High School Baskeball: West Fork boys avenge loss to Newman Catholic

SHEFFIELD – West Fork’s Sage Suntken is positive he missed eight or nine shots Friday night.

From Newman Catholic’s perspective…well the Knights call fib.

Suntken scored 34 points, 21 over his season average, including 6 3-pointers as the Warhawks avenged a loss to Newman, 76-58, in Top of Iowa Conference boys’ basketball action Friday.

Cayde Eberling added 22 points as West Fork reversed a 62-35 loss on Jan. 5 to Newman in a dominate, wire-to-wire victory over the Knights.

“This week we focused on a new defense to stop Doug (Taylor) and Max (Burt) and forcing everybody else to make plays and I think that really helped,” Suntken said.

In the first meeting between the two teams, Taylor and Burt combined for 41 points. Friday, Taylor had 18 and Burt 10.

Suntken also admits the Warhawks had the hot hand all night.

“Last time we played we didn’t shoot very well,” Suntken said. “I expected we’d shoot better this time, but not shoot as well as we did.”

Suntken, who came into the game averaging 13.4 points, got started fast as he scored the first two baskets of the game Then Eberling, who had five dunks in the game got hot as he scored seven first quarter points as the Warhawks lead 22-13 after eight minutes.

“I actually texted the guys last night that I had a good feeling that we were going to win by 15 or 20,” West Fork head coach Trent Trask said. “We won by 20. I hope have a good feeling the rest of the year.

“The kids played so well tonight. Newman was a match up problem for us the first time, but we really executed well on both sides of the floor.”

West Fork (11-2) built its lead to as much as 13 in the second quarter before Newman (11-2) closed on a 7-2 run, including a Burt 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded as the Warhawks led 34-26 at the break.

Newman narrowed its deficit to five, 35-30, early in the third on a Taylor bucket, but a Suntken 3-pointer sparked an 8-0 run and the Warhawks lead dipped below double digits just one more time the rest of the night.

Suntken had 21 of his 34 points after the break. Eberling had 15 second-half points.

“I don’t think he missed a shot either,” smiled Trask. “He got into a slump and I think we are out of it a little bit now. I mean, he can go off.”

Newman head coach Jerry Gatton gave a tip of his hat to the Warhawks, but saying they played great. At the same time, Gatton said his team needed to do more.

Friday, the Warhawks made a concerted effort to limit the impact Burt and Taylor would have on the game and force the Knights other players to win it.

“We need to learn to find more scorers than the two that we have,” Gatton said. “I felt some of our guys stepped up and did a nice job, but it has to come down to how we play as a team.

“I’m not going to take away from West Fork. They came out and played a nice game, had a good game plan they played against us. And they shot the ball well.”

In the girls’ game, ninth-ranked West Fork (15-0) scored the first 23 points of the game en route to a 62-24 win over Newman.

Warhawk head coach Rodney Huber picked up his 201st career win with the victory.

Leah Weaver led all scorers with 19 points. Newman was paced by 11 from Sami Kruckenberg.

“The energy was really good and that made a world of difference,” Huber said. “The girls were very connected on the defensive side of the ball. It always starts with defensive end for us. We want to get out and run and get some easy baskets and we really feed off that. I that the girls did a great job of converting on that stuff.”

Three of the Warhawks first four baskets were transition lay-ups where they pulled down a rebound, made a quick outlet pass and caught a player streaking alone for uncontested shots.

Newman didn’t score its first basket until Sydney Squier scored with 27 seconds left in the first quarter making it 23-3.

