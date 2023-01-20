Zoom: Forest City leaves Buffalo Center North Iowa in its wake 55-28

Forest City's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Buffalo Center North Iowa 55-28 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The last time Forest City and Buffalo Center North Iowa played in a 59-19 game on January 10, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Buffalo Center North Iowa faced off against Lake Mills and Forest City took on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on January 13 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. For a full recap, click here.
