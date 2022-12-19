 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Globe Gazette is partnering with IMT who are sponsoring 750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Wyoming Midland pushes over Central City 60-49

  • 0

Wyoming Midland turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 60-49 win over Central City during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Last season, Central City and Wyoming Midland faced off on December 4, 2021 at Central City High School. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 15, Wyoming Midland faced off against Tipton and Central City took on Springville on December 6 at Springville High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Mac Jones on today's SI feed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News