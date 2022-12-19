Wyoming Midland pushes over Central City 60-49

Wyoming Midland turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 60-49 win over Central City during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Central City and Wyoming Midland faced off on December 4, 2021 at Central City High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 15, Wyoming Midland faced off against Tipton and Central City took on Springville on December 6 at Springville High School. For more, click here.
