Wyoming Midland overpowers Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian in thorough beating 61-21

Wyoming Midland's river of points eventually washed away Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian in a 61-21 offensive cavalcade in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 18, Wyoming Midland faced off against Bellevue Marquette Catholic and Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian took on Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep on January 21 at Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian High School. For a full recap, click here.

