Wyoming Midland engulfs Lisbon in flames 46-23

Wyoming Midland handled Lisbon 46-23 in an impressive showing in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 17.
In recent action on January 4, Lisbon faced off against Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep and Wyoming Midland took on Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep on January 7 at Wyoming Midland High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
