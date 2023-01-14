Wyoming Midland defeats Guttenberg Clayton Ridge in lopsided affair 48-27

Wyoming Midland painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Guttenberg Clayton Ridge's defense for a 48-27 win in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Guttenberg Clayton Ridge and Wyoming Midland faced off on January 29, 2022 at Guttenberg Clayton Ridge High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Wyoming Midland faced off against Springville. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.