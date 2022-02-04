Winning recipe: West Branch broils Wellman Mid-Prairie 43-28

West Branch dumped Wellman Mid-Prairie 43-28 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 4.
In recent action on January 28, West Branch faced off against Wilton and Wellman Mid-Prairie took on Iowa City Regina on January 25 at Iowa City Regina High School. For a full recap, click here.
West Branch's offense stormed to a 43-28 lead over Wellman Mid-Prairie at the intermission.
