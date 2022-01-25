Winning recipe: Waterloo West broils Cedar Rapids Xavier 70-57

Waterloo West trucked Cedar Rapids Xavier on the road to a 70-57 victory on January 25 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The Wahawks pulled ahead in front of the Saints 22-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Wahawks kept a 33-19 intermission margin at the Saints' expense.

Waterloo West's upper hand showed as it carried a 50-40 lead into the fourth quarter.

