Winning recipe: Waterloo West broils Cedar Rapids Xavier 70-57

Waterloo West trucked Cedar Rapids Xavier on the road to a 70-57 victory on January 25 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
The Wahawks pulled ahead in front of the Saints 22-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Wahawks kept a 33-19 intermission margin at the Saints' expense.
Waterloo West's upper hand showed as it carried a 50-40 lead into the fourth quarter.
