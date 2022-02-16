Winning recipe: Clear Lake broils West Union NFV 57-39

Riding a wave of production, Clear Lake dunked West Union NFV 57-39 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
The first quarter gave the Lions a 11-4 lead over the Tigerhawks.
Clear Lake kept a 21-16 half margin at West Union NFV's expense.
Clear Lake's influence showed as it carried a 41-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
