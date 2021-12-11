Wilton hammers Goose Lake Northeast into submission 71-35

Wilton's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Goose Lake Northeast 71-35 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 11.
In recent action on November 30, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Stanwood North Cedar and Wilton took on Iowa City Regina on December 3 at Wilton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
