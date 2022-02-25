Wildcats get over early-round postseason snags, strive for program consistency

Darcy Fair knew when the Class 1A regional brackets came out that it was going to be a difficult task to get to the state tournament.

Taking on second-ranked Bishop Garrigan with two Division I prospects in a potential regional final? Not the draw Riceville's head girls basketball coach wanted.

"We knew going into this matchup it was a David vs. Goliath type of situation," Fair said. "Getting to that point was a pretty big success for us."

To reach that regional final, that was a part of the Wildcats history that they hadn't been able to reach for quite some time. Heck, winning a postseason game was, for many years, difficult.

That's why even after Wednesday's 74-33 blowout loss to close their season, Fair did not look on the 2021-22 season with too much sadness or frustration.

She guided her team to three postseason wins in the span of eight days. To her, that was the biggest milestone she wanted to accomplish with this group.

"We surpassed what our goals were," Fair said.

Fair has been with the program for over two decades, but this is her second year as a standalone head coach. In her two years, she has led the program to back-to-back Iowa Star North Conference titles and at least 18 wins.

The 40 victories in that stretch is the most in a two-year stretch since Varsity Bound can go as far back as the 2006-07 season.

She was co-head coach for a couple of years before being the sole person in charge of decision making. Still, even with the title, she's not taking all of the credit for the success.

"I put in time and things like that, but it is a group effort," Fair said. "Just because I have the head coach title, certainly does not mean I have turned this ship straight."

After losing in the first round of regionals by 20 points to Kee High last winter, there was a renewed energy and focus during the offseason preparation.

With most of the roster intact from a team that won the conference, Fair had a hunch this season would be one to remember.

"Our girls had more confidence," Fair said. "Having that mentality of believing in themselves, just having some girls that are capable of saying we're not losing this game

Or in her words "Historic."

The 22 triumphs this season was the first time in over a decade-plus Riceville hit that mark. The senior class, led by 1,000 point scorer and academic all-state honoree O'Malley Fair, has the most wins ever by its program in 5-on-5 history.

"It is a collective effort," Coach Fair said. "We wanted to prove we could do it."

O'Malley Fair was named as the Iowa Star North Player of the Year. Darcy Fair was the conference's Coach of the Year. The two shared the court one final time as mother-daughter for the Wildcats on Wednesday.

The season just wasn't extended.

"She is a strong-willed young lady," Coach Fair said. "She's a very disciplined player as far as her work ethic and not letting people say she can't do something."

O'Malley Fair is one of four seniors that graduate. The core in place is led by Joy and Jaylyn Beran as well as junior Madison Mauer, sophomore Sarah Anderson and freshman Tillotti Fair.

That's five players that scored at least 100 points this season.

The bar has been set now with postseason success abound. The nest step is to break through that regional final barrier.

Riceville will also amp up its schedule for 2022-23. Coach Fair said the Wildcats will play New Hampton, Crestwood and Charles City in their non-conference schedule.

"We're going to be more consistent outside shooters," Coach Fair said. "We don't have a true post player, we need to be able to capitalize somewhere else on the court."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

