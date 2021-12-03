West Liberty routs Durant 59-27

West Liberty offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Durant with an all-around effort during this 59-27 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave the Comets a 19-6 lead over the Wildcats.

West Liberty's shooting roared to a 39-10 lead over Durant at halftime.

West Liberty's authority showed as it carried a 53-19 lead into the fourth quarter.

